IND vs SL: Kusal Mendis Likely to Miss India Test Opener In Galle as Sri Lanka Await Fitness Update

Sri Lanka are set to be without one of their most experienced batters for the opening Test against India, with wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis reportedly unlikely to recover in time from a hamstring injury.

The first match of the two-Test series is scheduled to begin in Galle on August 15, but local media reports suggest Mendis remains sidelined as he continues his rehabilitation. Sri Lanka Cricket is yet to announce its squad for the series, though the 31-year-old’s absence from the opener would represent a significant setback for the hosts.

Mendis sustained the injury while representing Colombo Kaps in the ongoing Lanka Premier League. The incident occurred during the team’s clash against Kandy Royals on July 19, forcing the experienced batter to leave the tournament and begin his recovery.

Sri Lanka Cricket had confirmed the setback in an official statement shortly after the injury.

“Mendis sustained a right hamstring injury while attempting a run during the Colombo Kaps’ match against the Kandy Royals on 19 July at the SSC, Colombo,” the board had said.

The statement also confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter would return to the National High Performance Centre to undergo rehabilitation before being considered for international selection.

Although no official update has ruled him out, reports indicate that Mendis is unlikely to attain full match fitness before the opening Test in Galle.

The timing could hardly be worse for Sri Lanka, given Mendis’ importance to the Test side. The right-hander has amassed 4,836 runs in 74 Test matches and remains one of the team’s most dependable middle-order batters. He also serves as Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain and continues to keep wicket in the longest format.

His recent Test form has also been encouraging. During Sri Lanka’s home series against the West Indies earlier this year, Mendis featured in both Tests and registered a half-century in the second Test. Before that, he had scored a valuable 84 against Bangladesh in Sri Lanka’s previous home Test assignment.

India, meanwhile, are also dealing with injury setbacks ahead of the series. Left-handed batter B Sai Sudharsan is yet to link up with the squad in Sri Lanka, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has already been ruled out after failing to recover from a left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England.

To cover for Bumrah, India have drafted in Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi Dar, who impressed in domestic cricket by taking 60 wickets during the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. If selected, the 29-year-old could make his Test debut in the upcoming series.

With both teams facing fitness concerns, squad depth may prove crucial as the eagerly awaited Test contest gets underway in Galle.