LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test

IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test

Team India spinner Manav Suthar has bettered the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh en route to his ten-wicket haul in their 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Betters Ravichandran Ashwin And Harbhajan Singh, Etches Big Indian Record During Massive Win Over Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Betters Ravichandran Ashwin And Harbhajan Singh, Etches Big Indian Record During Massive Win Over Sri Lanka. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 16:01 IST

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Team India spinner Manav Suthar has bettered the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh en route to his ten-wicket haul in their 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. While Harbhajan and Ashwin have also claimed 10-wicket hauls in the Island nation during their playing days, Suthar’s figures have bettered them to create a record for India.

IND vs SL: Manav Suthar takes full toll of conditions in Galle

Suthar achieved this milestone during his side’s first Galle Test against Sri Lanka. In the first innings, Suthar secured figures of 4/76, including the prized wicket of their most experienced batter Dinesh Chandimal. In the second innings, more carnage followed as after getting two early wickets, he packed Sri Lanka’s lower-order within just 10 balls, ending with figures of 6/55. With the figures of 10/131, he has outdone Harbhajan (10/153 at Galle in 2008) and Ashwin (10/160 at Galle in 2015) to become the third Indian with a ten-fer in Sri Lanka and the Indian bowler with best figures in the country.

You Might Be Interested In

Coming to the match, India won and elected to bat first, knocks from Devdutt Padikkal (167 in 230 balls, with 15 fours and a six), KL Rahul (82 in 175 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Dhruv Jurel (51 in 68 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped them reach 462. Prabath Jayasuriya (4/109) and Keshara Nuwantha (3/175) were among the top bowlers in the first innings.


During SL’s first innings, they had sunk to 90/5, before a 146-run stand between Niroshan Dickwella (80 in 115 balls, with seven fours) and Sonal Dinusha (100 in 168 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pulled them out of trouble. Suthar’s four-fer and overall exceptional spin bowling from India skittled them out for 284 in reply to India’s first innings total of 462, trailing by 178 runs.


Sri Lanka’s bowling was more clinical in the second innings with only Rishabh Pant (66 in 69 balls, with eight fours and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (44 in 75 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul (35 in 47 balls, with two fours and two sixes) contributing something of note as India was all out for 193 runs, giving SL 372 runs to win. Asitha Fernando (4/31) and Prabath (3/43) were exceptional with the ball.


In the second innings, SL were down and out at 47/4, but Dhanajaya de Silva (59 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Sonal Dinusha (84 in 128 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave them a glimmer of hope with a 91-run stand. After Dinusha fell as the seventh wicket, it was all over for SL as Suthar made SL’s lower-order collapse like a pack of cards, bundling them out for 206 runs. SL lost the Test by 165 runs.


Prasidh Krishna (2/16 in 10 overs) bowled an exceptional spell of pace, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja also got a wicket each. India is 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test
Tags: IND Vs SLManav SutharSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

RELATED News

Babar Azam Missing From ENG vs PAK 1st Test: Why Pakistan Captain is Not Playing Against England in Leeds?

Nick Kyrgios Suspended After Testing Positive For Cocaine: Tennis Star Admits ‘Huge Mistake’, Issues Emotional Apology

Premier League 2026-27: Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea — Which Club Has Won The Most Consecutive EPL Titles?

Premier League 2026-27 Opening Weekend: Check Full Fixture List, Dates, Match Timing, How to Watch on TV, Laptop, Live Streaming Details and More

Premier League 2026-27: Manchester United vs Manchester City — Who Has Won More EPL Titles? Full Trophy Record Compared

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test

2 Dead, 19 Battling For LIfe Due To Use Of Illicit Liquor In ‘Dry State’ Gujarat

Why Did Pawan Singh Get Angry With Aamrapali Dubey On Bhojpuri Bawaal? Here’s What Happened

Who Is Aanjjan Srivastav? Veteran Actor Winning Praise As Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Operation Safed Sagar And His Other Vajpayee Roles

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result Link Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download

PC Jeweller Clears Debt of One More Bank, Now 8 of 14 Lenders Fully Repaid — Debt-Free Target Still On Track for This Quarter

From Smile to Stomach: Cranberries Are a Secret Weapon for Oral and Gut Health

10-Year-Old Schoolboy Dies On The Spot After Nandini Dairy Pillar Collapses In Karnataka

Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Explained

CCPA Fines Amazon Rs 1 Lakh Over Sale of Mislabelled ‘Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad’

IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test
IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test
IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test
IND vs SL: Manav Suthar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh Record With 10-Wicket Haul in Galle Test

QUICK LINKS