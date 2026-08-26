IND vs SL: Mohammed Siraj Ruled Out Of Remainder Of 2nd Test In Colombo? India Pacer Seen In Considerable Pain After Attempted Catch

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 4: Team India could have Mohammed Siraj out of the remainder of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. An attempted catch resulted in the right-arm pacer suffering an injury to his rib cage and walked off the field due to being in considerable pain.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 4: Will Mohammed Siraj be unavailable for the remainder of the match?

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the innings sent down by left-arm spinner Manav Suthar. Sri Lankan batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara went for the sweep but didn’t quite get the connection he hoped for and only managed a top edge. Siraj sprinted in from deep square and put in a dive but failed to hold on to the catch. Instead, the Hyderabad-born cricketer landed hard on the turf and hurt his rib cage in the process. After being attended by the physio, he walked off the field.

As per the latest update, he is reportedly back on the field But the management that injury is not a recurring occasion, given Team India have Test series scheduled against New Zealand and Australia too.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 4: Mohammed Siraj makes the first incision after Team India enforces the follow-on

Despite seemingly carrying a niggle from the first innings, Siraj ran in hard and got the wicket of Lahiru Udara with a well-directed short-pitched delivery. The right-arm speedster sent down 11 overs in the first dig, conceding 33 runs alongside taking the scalp of Niroshan Dickwella.

Meanwhile, visiting captain Shubman Gill decided to enforce the follow-on after Sri Lanka narrowly failed to avoid it despite a fighting hundred from Sonal Dinusha. While the tourists had the option to bat again, the dodgy rain forecast for the next two days might have forced them to enforce the follow-on. A defiant Dinusha took the home side to 265/8 at the end of Day 3 when play was stopped prematurely due to persistent showers. Sri Lanka did play some enterprising strokes from the outset on Day 4 but their innings ended at 290 in response to India’s first-innings total of 354.

At the time of writing this, the home side were 83/2 in their second innings at lunch, trailing by another 130 runs.