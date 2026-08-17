IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant’s ‘Mil Baantke Khaayenge, Sab Talwaar Chalaayenge’ Stump Mic Banter in 1st Test Goes Viral | WATCH Video

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Team India players, especially Rishabh Pant, were in high spirits on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, given they were firmly on top. Pant, who is highly vocal behind the stumps, was heard some uttering some words to lift the spirits of his teammates as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Rishabh Pant and other India players try to lift Ravindra Jadeja

The moment seemingly occurred when experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was introduced into the attack by Indian captain Shubman Gill. At that stage, the tourists were firmly on top, leaving the Lankans reeling at 66/4. With the Indians eyeing a big lead and potentially even enforcing the follow-on, the stump-mic comments followed from Pant as it came ‘Mil Baantke Khaayenge, Sab Talwaar Chalaayenge’. Talwar, which means sword in English, came in reference to Ravindra Jadeja, who often showcases the celebration after scoring a century or half-century.

𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. … Aur Rishabh Pant 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 hai! 🍿 Watch #SLvIND, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameOfTestCricket pic.twitter.com/WTqAvJdvVM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 17, 2026

Jadeja struck only in his fourth over, getting rid of Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva for 21. Mohammed Siraj got the better of Nishan Madushka only in the second ball of the innings, while Manav Suthar dismissed Lahiru Udara and Dinesh Chandimal. Kuldeep, on the other hand, got Kamindu Mendis’ scalp.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Team India amass 462 as Devdutt Padikkal top-scores for the tourists

Meanwhile, the visiting side have amassed a mammoth total of 462 after Gill won an important toss on Day 1 at the Galle International Stadium. The total of 462 in 116.4 overs largely came on the back of Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 off 230 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and a six. KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) chipped in with half-centuries, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) and Rishabh Pant (62) also contributed with their own share of runs. For Sri Lanka, Keshara Nuwantha and Prabath Jayasuriya shared seven wickets between them, while Asitha Fernando claimed a couple but it was a toll for the hosts.

Keeping in mind their current state, Sri Lanka will struggle to avoid even the follow-on and must bat deep into Day 3 to get as close as they can to the visitors’ total. On the other hand, India will strive for regular breakthroughs, given most of Day 2 was washed out due to showers and the forecast for the remaining days, including Day 3 is not promising either. Keeping in mind the World Test Championship (WTC) final, both India and Sri Lanka need nothing less than a 2-0 victory to stand a chance of playing in the decider.