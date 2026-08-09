IND vs SL: Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out Of Test Series, Sarfaraz Khan Named Replacement

India have suffered another injury setback ahead of their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with Sai Sudharsan officially ruled out of the series. The left-handed batter had been recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru from a right toe stress reaction but has now been replaced in the squad by Sarfaraz Khan.

The BCCI confirmed the development on Sunday, August 9, stating that Sudharsan has made significant progress during his rehabilitation and is recovering well. However, the medical team continues to monitor his condition and he has not been cleared to participate in the upcoming series.

Sudharsan’s absence is a blow to India’s preparations, particularly with the 23-year-old having established himself as a promising option in the Test batting setup. He had been expected to be part of the squad for the Sri Lanka assignment but was racing against time to recover from the toe issue.

The Men’s Selection Committee has now selected Sarfaraz Khan as Sudharsan’s replacement. The Mumbai batter will join the Indian squad in Colombo before the team heads to Galle for the opening Test, which begins on August 15.

Sarfaraz’s inclusion gives India another specialist middle-order batting option. The 28-year-old has already represented India in Test cricket and will be eager to make the most of another opportunity after spending periods in and out of the national setup.

The two-Test series forms part of India’s World Test Championship campaign, with the first match scheduled at the Galle International Stadium from August 15. The second Test will be played in Colombo from August 23.

India’s squad has already been affected by multiple injury-related absences, making Sudharsan’s latest setback another challenge for the team management. The selectors will now have to assess the best combination for the opening Test, with several players competing for positions in the batting order.

India will be led by Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain. The squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi and the newly added Sarfaraz Khan.

The Indian team is currently in Colombo preparing for the series, with a warm-up fixture against a Sri Lanka Cricket XI also forming part of their preparations. Devdutt Padikkal’s recent century in that game has added another layer to the selection discussion ahead of the first Test.

With Sudharsan now unavailable, India will hope Sarfaraz can provide stability while the medical team continues to manage the squad’s growing list of fitness concerns.

India’s updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan