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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: Shubman Gill Added To India’s Injury List? Major Update Emerges From Training Session Ahead Of Warm-Up Match

IND vs SL: Shubman Gill Added To India’s Injury List? Major Update Emerges From Training Session Ahead Of Warm-Up Match

With less than 24 hours left for the vital practice match to commence ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India skipper Shubman Gill may have been dealt with a serious injury.

IND vs SL: Shubman Gill Added To India's Injury List? Major Update Emerges From Training Session Ahead Of Warm-Up Match. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs SL: Shubman Gill Added To India's Injury List? Major Update Emerges From Training Session Ahead Of Warm-Up Match. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 17:34 IST

IND vs SL: With less than 24 hours left for the vital practice match to commence ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Team India skipper Shubman Gill may have been dealt with a serious injury. With the tourists already dealing with a long list of injuries, including that of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, will Gill be added into that? Find out more here.

IND vs SL: Has Shubman Gill been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka?

The right-handed batter’s right thumb took a blow while facing the fast bowlers in the nets ahead of the practice match, beginning on August 7. However, a few reports also claimed that Gill was practising his slip catching. Nevertheless, Gill felt fine after the physio rushed with the ice pack. However, the Punjab-born cricketer had to reportedly wear a band aid. The visiting captain is expected to play a full part in the crucial Test series that could decide whether or not India will reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

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The classy right-hander had also suffered some cramps in the recent ODI series against England but it was nothing serious. The two-time WTC finalists are dealing with a plethora of injuries, including Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, rendering them unavailable for the Sri Lanka tour.

IND vs SL: Can Shubman Gill inspire Team India to a series win over Sri Lanka?

A lot will rest on the youngster if Team India are to secure a series victory over Sri Lanka. Gill is one of the squad members who is yet to play a Test in Sri Lanka, with only KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja being the members doing so. Hence, their inputs will be massive. Nevertheless, Gill’s form in the 2025-27 WTC cycle has been fabulous as his 950 runs in eight Tests are the third-highest behind Joe Root (1108) and Harry Brook (1056) but both have played 13 games.

But India are in a tricky spot in the 2025-27 WTC standings, sitting on 5th with four wins and as many defeats from nine matches. As it stands, they must win at least seven out of the remaining nine Tests to have a shot at playing the WTC final next year at The Oval.

Apart from Sri Lanka, Shubman Gill and co. have Tests against New Zealand and Australia in this cycle.

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IND vs SL: Shubman Gill Added To India’s Injury List? Major Update Emerges From Training Session Ahead Of Warm-Up Match
Tags: IND Vs SLshubman gillSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam india

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IND vs SL: Shubman Gill Added To India’s Injury List? Major Update Emerges From Training Session Ahead Of Warm-Up Match

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IND vs SL: Shubman Gill Added To India’s Injury List? Major Update Emerges From Training Session Ahead Of Warm-Up Match
IND vs SL: Shubman Gill Added To India’s Injury List? Major Update Emerges From Training Session Ahead Of Warm-Up Match
IND vs SL: Shubman Gill Added To India’s Injury List? Major Update Emerges From Training Session Ahead Of Warm-Up Match
IND vs SL: Shubman Gill Added To India’s Injury List? Major Update Emerges From Training Session Ahead Of Warm-Up Match

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