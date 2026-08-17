IND vs SL: Shubman Gill Plucks One-Handed Blinder, Leaves Kamindu Mendis Stunned As Sri Lanka Crumble Against India On Day 3 In Galle | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: While Team India captain Shubman Gill couldn’t contribute much with the bat, he has ensured to be as electric in the field as possible on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The Punjab-born cricketer took a one-handed stunner to send Sri Lanka’s vice-captain Kamindu Mendis packing cheaply as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Shubman Gill flexes his electrifying fielding skills

The moment occurred in the 17th over of the innings sent down by left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. With Kuldeep floating the ball on a fullish length and Kamindu Mendis stepped out. With the southpaw playing only a checked drive to cover, Gill, who was stationed at that position, flew low to his left and plucked the catch inches off the ground. It was the first wicket for the Kanpur-born cricketer, with the home side finding itself four down.

IND vs SL, 1st Test, Day 3: Team India amass 462 as Devdutt Padikkal top-scores for the tourists

Meanwhile, the visiting side have amassed a mammoth total of 462 after Gill won an important toss on Day 1 at the Galle International Stadium. The total of 462 in 116.4 overs largely came on the back of Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 off 230 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and a six. KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) chipped in with half-centuries, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) and Rishabh Pant (62) also contributed with their own share of runs. For Sri Lanka, Keshara Nuwantha and Prabath Jayasuriya shared seven wickets between them, while Asitha Fernando claimed a couple but it was a toll for the hosts.

Keeping in mind their current state, Sri Lanka will struggle to avoid even the follow-on and must bat deep into Day 3 to get as close as they can to the visitors’ total. On the other hand, India will strive for regular breakthroughs, given most of Day 2 was washed out due to showers and the forecast for the remaining days, including Day 3 is not promising either. Keeping in mind the World Test Championship (WTC) final, both India and Sri Lanka need nothing less than a 2-0 victory to stand a chance of playing in the decider.