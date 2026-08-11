IND vs SL: Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja And Kuldeep Yadav — 3 Major Milestones In Sight For India Stars | Details Inside

IND vs SL: Team India trio Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are on the brink of etching three major milestones as the tourists gear up to take on Sri Lanka in a crucial two-Test series, beginning on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Keeping in mind the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year, What are the landmarks awaiting the Indian trio in Sri Lanka?

IND vs SL: What are the landmarks awaiting Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in India’s Test series against Sri Lanka?

In a major boost for the tourists, Gill walked out to bat in the fourth innings of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI and scored a composed 44-ball 54. It was after the Punjab-born cricketer had missed the first two days of the match due to a hand injury sustained while batting in the nets. Gill is India’s best batter in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, amassing 950 runs in eight matches, averaging a ridiculous 79.16. With five centuries, he has the joint-highest by a batter in the cycle and another one would take him past Joe Root.

As for Jadeja, the Saurashtra all-rounder is closing in on 350 Test wickets and will become the fifth Indian bowler to cross the landmark, joining nil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh. With only two scalps needed, he can get there as early as in the opening Test itself.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is currently one wicket shy of 250 international scalps in Asia. The left-arm wrist-spinner has taken 249 wickets from 141 innings in the Asian conditions at 24.14 apiece. Hence, it would be a significant achievement.

Team India Test squad: Shubman Gill (capt), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

Both sides need to win the series 2-0 to keep themselves in the reckoning to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year at the Kia Oval in London. Sri Lanka will look to break an 18-year-drought of not beating India in a Test series.