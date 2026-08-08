IND vs SL: Team India Suffer Another Huge Blow After Jasprit Bumrah, Top-Order Batter Ruled Out of Sri Lanka Test Series

The list of injured players keeps on growing for the Indian national cricket team ahead of their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Sai Sudharsan is the latest player to be ruled out of the series kicking off on the 15th of August. The left-handed batter, who was named in the squad earlier along with Jasprit Bumrah, will join the fast bowler in the list of players missing from the tour. Sudharsan has reportedly been ruled out after suffering a finger injury at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out of India vs Sri Lanka Test Series

Sai Sudharsan will miss out on India’s Test series against Sri Lanka that is due to begin soon. Due to injuries, he has a selection issue. The absence of Sudharsan may be of interest to the team because they decided to use Sudharsan as their main option at No.3 from the very beginning of the Tests. The reason why his absence will be interesting is that, though he has been the main option since his Test debut at No.3 mostly India is yet to fully settle down with him, so his absence may be seen as an opportunity by the team to change the role instead of replacing the one that is already there.

Devdutt Padikkal to Replace Sai Sudharsan

One member of the squad who could have boosted his credentials at a propitious moment is Devdutt Padikkal. Left-hand batsman Padikkal’s calm and composed century in today’s second day of a practice match was a positive message to the team captain about his capability.

Padikkal’s batting is such that he could be seriously looking at the No.3 position for the game versus Sri Lanka. The ability of the batter to take one-and-two deliveries, and then go on to a lengthy innings can really be an asset in the role wherein a batter has to start batting straight away after an early loss and carry the middle order.

The problem with picking the right player is usually not an easy one to resolve in the absence of the batsmen playing all their games. India’s selectors could pick up to five different options based on a combination of factors like balance in the order, the players’ fitness, morale, their recent form, or other such things.

Also Read: IPL 2027: Will Australian Cricketers Skip The T20 Tournament? Coach Gives Big Update on Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc And Josh Hazlewood