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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL Tests: Gautam Gambhir or VVS Laxman? Who Will Coach Team India in Sri Lanka?

IND vs SL Tests: Gautam Gambhir or VVS Laxman? Who Will Coach Team India in Sri Lanka?

The BCCI has named a 15-member India squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but one question continues to dominate fan discussions: who will coach the team? After VVS Laxman guided India during the Zimbabwe T20Is, many are wondering whether Gautam Gambhir will return for the Sri Lanka Tests. Here's everything you need to know about India's coaching setup.

Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X
Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman in frame. Image Credit: ANI and X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 14:56 IST

Gautam Gambhir or VVS Laxman: Who will coach the Indian team in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka? This is the question on the lips of almost every cricket fan, as India announced a 15-man Test squad to face Sri Lanka. Gambhir, who is the head coach of the Indian team, was absent from the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe. Former test legend Laxman was the stand-in coach in place of Gambhir during the series. This has raised questions as to who will coach the side in the upcoming series. Here is a look at all the details ahead of the crucial tour to Sri Lanka, where the World Test Championship points will be at stake. 

Why Did VVS Laxman Coach India in Zimbabwe T20I Series?

VVS Laxman was standing in as the coach during the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe. The decision to have Laxman stand in as the head coach was taken to give Gambhir some time to prepare for the Test series against Sri Lanka. The ‘Men in Blue’, led by Shreyas Iyer in the shortest format, snapped their seven-game winless streak and won each of the three matches against Zimbabwe. 

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After being whitewashed by Ireland and England in T20Is, the 3-0 win over Zimbabwe sparked debate comparing the two coaches. A high proportion of cricket fans called for Laxman to be named the permanent head coach, replacing Gambhir.

Will Gautam Gambhir Coach India in Sri Lanka Test Series? Here’s What We Know

Yes, Gautam Gambhir will coach the Indian team in the Sri Lanka Test series. The former left-handed batter was given a break to prepare for this tour. It is believed that the extra time was given to Gambhir to improve the chances of positive results against Sri Lanka. 

Under Gambhir’s coaching, India has not had the best of results in red-ball cricket. New Zealand and South Africa whitewashed the team at home, while on the road, India suffered a 3-1 defeat against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The only meaningful positive result under Gambhir’s leadership came against England, where they drew a five-match series. 

With World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake, the two tests between India and Sri Lanka could be decisive for the final in 2027. The visitors are placed fifth on the table, while Sri Lanka is placed sixth. Both countries need to virtually win almost every game to make it to the final next year.

IND vs SL: India Test Squad

Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

Both Jasprit Bumrah’s and Sai Sudharsan’s availability is subject to fitness clearance from BCCI’s COE.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEOS: Saltburn Cricket Club’s Alleged ‘Fake Edge’ Trick Sparks Cheating Scandal in England Cricket

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IND vs SL Tests: Gautam Gambhir or VVS Laxman? Who Will Coach Team India in Sri Lanka?

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IND vs SL Tests: Gautam Gambhir or VVS Laxman? Who Will Coach Team India in Sri Lanka?
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