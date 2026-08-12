LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: Washington Sundar Doubtful For 2nd Test as Team India Face Fresh Injury Blow; Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs SL: Washington Sundar Doubtful For 2nd Test as Team India Face Fresh Injury Blow; Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah

Team India's injury woes are only likely to deepen ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, beginning on August 23.

IND vs SL: Washington Sundar Doubtful For 2nd Test as Team India Face Fresh Injury Blow; Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs SL: Washington Sundar Doubtful For 2nd Test as Team India Face Fresh Injury Blow; Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 13:24 IST

IND vs SL: Team India’s injury woes are only likely to deepen ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, beginning on August 23. With Team India already set to play the opening Test in Galle without Jasprit Bumrah, B Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar, Sundar is unlikely to be available for the second Test. Additionally, there is also a major update on the returns of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep for India in red-ball cricket.

IND vs SL: What injury is Washington Sundar dealing with?

Sundar, a high utility all-rounder for India in Tests, had sustained a hamstring injury during the 2nd ODI at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff against England. The selectors had initially picked the spin-bowling all-rounder only for the second Test but the Centre of Excellence (CoE) is adopting a circumspect approach, given the volume of cricket India faces moving forward. A source told the BCCI, as quoted by The Times of India:

You Might Be Interested In

“At this moment, the chances of Washington going to Sri Lanka are very slim. The team management has been told to plan accordingly. The BCCI medical team is wary of pushing him into a Test match. There have been a few instances where players have broken down immediately after recovering from an injury. Washington was picked only for the second Test knowing it will be touch-and-go for him to gain full fitness. He hasn’t played much after sustaining the injury in England last month. His workload is being carefully increased.”

However, the Tamil Nadu cricketer will still undergo a fitness test next week whether it is worthwhile to put him on a plane to Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL: When will Jasprit Bumrah return to the Indian Test team?

While Bumrah’s knee injury is arguably a significant setback, Akash Deep has also been unavailable due to sustaining a back injury. According to The Times of India, there is no timeline on the right-arm speedster’s comeback yet as the CoE is being extremely careful. The report also claimed that the 32-year-old may quit Tests after 2027.

As for Akash Deep, it was hoped he will be fit for the Sri Lanka tour but the next target is to have him available for the two-Test series in New Zealand in November. The source of BCCI said, as quoted by TOI:

“For Akash Deep, the CoE’s target was to get him cricket fit by the Sri Lanka tour. That hasn’t happened. Now, they haven’t communicated any timeline to the team management and the selection committee. It’s not easy to come back from a back injury. The team management hopes that he will be available for the tour of New Zealand which will be very crucial. It will be a boost for the team if both Bumrah and Akash are available for the two Tests in New Zealand.”

After the Sri Lanka tour, India will play two Tests in New Zealand and return home to play five more against Australia.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL: Washington Sundar Doubtful For 2nd Test as Team India Face Fresh Injury Blow; Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah
Tags: IND Vs SLjasprit bumrahSri Lanka National Cricket Teamteam indiaWashington Sundar

RELATED News

FC Goa vs FK Arkadag Live Streaming: Why AFC Champions League Two Qualifier is Not Being Broadcast in India? | Reasons Revealed

East Bengal vs Al Arabi SC Live Streaming: AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 Date, Time, TV Channel And Where to Watch in India?

IND vs SL: Sri Lanka Announce 1st Test Squad Without Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka; 2 Uncapped Players Included

Ajinkya Rahane Returns to International Cricket Spotlight After Retirement: Former India Captain Set For New Role in India vs Sri Lanka Test Series

Manchester United vs Leeds United: Prediction, Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Team News And Injury Updates

LATEST NEWS

CM Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026 to be Launched Soon, Free Online Coaching to be Provided to Youth for Competitive Examinations in Uttarakhand

The Great Electronics Festival 2026 Powers Up Pune with Leading Brands and Unmissable Offers at Phoenix Malls

Pawan Singh Reveals Heartbreak, Dances With Jannat Zubair: ‘It Took Me 1.5 Years To Say I Love You’

From Ammunition to Artillery, Defence production expands in Kanpur Sharpening Uttar Pradesh’s capabilities

Cow Trapped Under Doctor’s Scorpio, Mob Attack Follows: Here’s What Happened in Badaun

Hariyali Amavasya 2026 On August 12: Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance And Vrat Katha Explained

International Youth Day 2026: How AI Is Changing The Way Gen Z Studies, Works And Earns

What Is Sutak Kaal During Total Solar Eclipse in Hindu Religion? Key Traditions, Rules and Restrictions Explained

Sara Ali Khan Controversies: From Temple Visits To NCB Summons, 5 Times The Actress Made Headlines

Mumbai Monsoon: Six Killed in 3 AM Kurla Landslide as Rescue Teams Search for Survivors

IND vs SL: Washington Sundar Doubtful For 2nd Test as Team India Face Fresh Injury Blow; Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL: Washington Sundar Doubtful For 2nd Test as Team India Face Fresh Injury Blow; Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL: Washington Sundar Doubtful For 2nd Test as Team India Face Fresh Injury Blow; Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs SL: Washington Sundar Doubtful For 2nd Test as Team India Face Fresh Injury Blow; Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs SL: Washington Sundar Doubtful For 2nd Test as Team India Face Fresh Injury Blow; Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs SL: Washington Sundar Doubtful For 2nd Test as Team India Face Fresh Injury Blow; Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah

QUICK LINKS