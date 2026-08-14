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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: What Happened In The Last Test Match In Galle Between India and Sri Lanka?

IND vs SL: What Happened In The Last Test Match In Galle Between India and Sri Lanka?

IND vs SL: Revisit the last India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle in 2017, featuring Shikhar Dhawan’s 190, Virat Kohli’s century and India’s dominant performance.

IND vs SL: What Happened In The Last Test Match In Galle Between India and Sri Lanka? Photo: BCCI- X
IND vs SL: What Happened In The Last Test Match In Galle Between India and Sri Lanka? Photo: BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 18:45 IST

Whenever India return to Galle for a Test, memories of their previous appearance at the iconic venue inevitably come rushing back. The last India-Sri Lanka Test in Galle was played in July 2017, when Virat Kohli’s side produced a commanding performance to take the lead in the three-match series.

The Test, played from July 26 to 29, came at an interesting point in Indian cricket. Kohli was firmly established as Test captain, but Anil Kumble was no longer the head coach. Kumble had resigned following India’s Champions Trophy campaign in June 2017, while Ravi Shastri had taken charge shortly before the Sri Lanka tour.

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India won the toss and elected to bat, and the decision quickly paid dividends. Shikhar Dhawan produced one of the most memorable innings of his Test career, smashing 190 from just 168 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara provided the perfect foil with a patient 153 as India piled up 600. Ajinkya Rahane made 57, while Hardik Pandya added a rapid 50.

Sri Lanka were unable to match India’s batting dominance and were dismissed for 291. Angelo Mathews scored 83 and Dilruwan Perera made 92, but India’s bowlers kept applying pressure. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each, while Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav also chipped in.

Rather than enforce the follow-on, Kohli opted to bat again. The Indian captain then made his own mark on the contest, scoring an unbeaten 103. It was his 17th Test century and his 10th as India’s Test captain. India declared at 240/3, setting Sri Lanka a daunting target of 550.

The hosts showed some resistance through Dimuth Karunaratne, who fell for 97, and Niroshan Dickwella, who made 67. But India’s spin duo eventually broke through. Ashwin and Jadeja claimed three wickets apiece as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 245. Jadeja took the final wicket, completing India’s emphatic victory.

India’s 304-run triumph was their biggest overseas win by runs at the time and gave them a 1-0 lead. Shikhar Dhawan was named Player of the Match for his sensational 190.

The victory was particularly significant because India had lost at Galle two years earlier. The 2017 performance therefore served as a powerful statement from Kohli’s team, combining huge runs with disciplined bowling on a surface that did not offer the extravagant turn traditionally associated with Galle.

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IND vs SL: What Happened In The Last Test Match In Galle Between India and Sri Lanka?
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IND vs SL: What Happened In The Last Test Match In Galle Between India and Sri Lanka?
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