IND vs SL: Who is Manav Suthar? Check India’s Galle Hero’s Age, Family Background, Career And IPL Journey

IND vs SL, 1st Test: Team India spinner Manav Suthar continues to rise through the ranks as he delivered another strong performance only in the second Test of his career. The left-arm spinner snaffled a ten-wicket haul en route to India’s 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first of the two Tests at the Galle International Stadium. The haul of 10/131 is also the best by an Indian spinner in Sri Lanka, leaving behind the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin. As a result, it’s worth looking at the 23-year-old’s religion, caste and family background.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: What religion does Manav Suthar practice and what caste he belongs to?

According to reports, the youngster practices Hinduism, evidenced by even looking to the skies often and joining hands, seemingly trying to thank God. However, there is no public knowledge about his caste anywhere. As far as family is concerned, he is a cricketer based out of Rajasthan and his father Jagdish is a retired physical education teacher, who introduced him to local cricket training at the tender age of 12. His mother Sushila Devi is a homemaker, while the 23-year-old has a sister named Mansi.

He first received a call-up to the Indian squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June 2026 and the youngster impressed by taking seven wickets on debut, including a six-for in an innings. Suthar’s first-class numbers are outstanding, claiming 157 wickets in 33 games and his breakout Ranji Trophy season came in 2022-23 when he took 39 scalps in six matches, thereby finishing as Rajasthan’s leading wicket-taker and averaged 20.33. But he has played only five IPL matches, all of which has come for the Gujarat Titans. But the southpaw has managed only two wickets in five IPL games.

IND vs SL, 1st Test: What makes Manav Suthar effective? KL Rahul explains

Following the Galle Test, the youngster’s teammate KL Rahul explained that Suthar has the ability to bowl with whatever speed he desires without altering the arm speed. The Karnataka-born cricketer feels the subtle variations is what makes Suthar a plucky customer and said, as quoted by The Indian Express:

“I think whatever we play in the nets, it’s the subtle variations. The same actions, the same angles. Without changing his arm speed, he’s able to bowl slower, and with the same arm speed he’s able to bowl quicker as well. Just very subtle variations. Sometimes the angles, especially in the air, when the wind was blowing from one side, he used that drift really well here in Galle, and from there the ball straightens or comes in. So that’s something that he’s always done. And I think he’s very consistent. Just using subtle variations, he’s able to do that through the day. So the batsmen will also think, if he’s not moving, then I’ll have to do something.”

The second and final Test between India and Sri Lanka begins on August 23, Sunday in Colombo.