LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo

IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo

IND vs SL: India could hand Saransh Jain his Test debut in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, with the uncapped Madhya Pradesh all-rounder reportedly in line to replace Kuldeep Yadav. The 33-year-old off-spinner offers India a different bowling option along with valuable batting depth.

Saransh Jain is being tipped as Kuldeep Yadav's replacement in the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomestic
Saransh Jain is being tipped as Kuldeep Yadav's replacement in the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test. Image Credit: X/@BCCIdomestic

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 12:47 IST

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Despite weather interruptions on each of the five days of the first test match, Team India led by Shubman Gill recorded a massive 165-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 in the first innings along with Manav Suthar’s 10-wicket haul sealed the win for the visitors along with some useful contributions from other players. However, on a pitch which assisted spin bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav had a rather quiet outing. The left-arm chinaman picked only a solitary wicket across the two innings. With India lacking an off-spinner uncapped spinner Saransh Jain is pipped to replace Yaav in the second test. 

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Who is Saransh Jain?

At the age of 33, Saransh Jain received his maiden call-up to the national team when he was selected as the replacement for Washington Sundar. Jain, who is a bowling all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh is the only right-arm spinner among the four spin bowlers selected in the Indian squad. 

You Might Be Interested In

A right-arm off-spinner, Jain unlike Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar turns the ball away from left-handers and into the right-handers. Idolising Ravichandran Ashwin, the 33-year-old is being looked at as a variety to the spin attack. 

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Saransh Jain’s First-Class Performance

In 54 first-class games, Saransh Jain has picked up 188 wickets at an average of 27.3. With the bat in hand, the 33-year-old has 2,223 runs to his name with a healthy average of 31.75. The Madhya Pradesh-born has two centuries and 14 fifties to his name in red-ball cricket and is more than handy to bat at number eight ahead of Manav Suthar. 

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Why Kuldeep Yadav Could be Dropped?

Kuldeep Yadav’s poor form coupled with the current management’s obsesion with all-rounders could lead to him being dropped. In the first test, Kuldeep batted at number nine and picked up only a single wicket. Even pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna enjoyed more success than Kuldeep taking two and three wicketss, respectively. 

It was noted by many experts and fans that at the time when Sri Lankan batters managed to have a partnership in the middle, the visitors missed an off-spinner. In the second innings, Kuldeep bowled only 11 of the 77.4 overs, while Suthar (23.4) and Jadeja (23) bowled significantly more than him, showing the lack of trust shown in him by the captain.

IND vs SL 2nd Test: India Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Saransh Jain / Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated by Indian Mixed Disability Team After 118-Run Win vs England — WATCH VIDEO

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo
Tags: IND Vs SLindia vs sri lankakuldeep yadavsaransh-jain

RELATED News

Sourav Ganguly’s Iconic Lord’s Celebration Recreated by Indian Mixed Disability Team After 118-Run Win vs England — WATCH VIDEO

PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?

England vs Pakistan: Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue Cut Match Ball in Half After Five-Wicket Hauls at Headingley

Ayush Shetty vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch BWF World Championships 2026 Round of 16 Clash?

Amit Sheoran Arrest: Who Is Former National Wrestler Arrested in Opium Smuggling Case?

LATEST NEWS

Kerala To Deploy ‘Vigilance Commandos’ To Crack Down On Corruption

RK-251 Explained: India’s New ‘Smart’ Cancer Drug Could Offer A Targeted Alternative To Chemotherapy

What’s Behind India’s Tit-For-Tat Move To Remove Barriers Outside Pakistan High Commission?

Khalifa Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Goes Full Mass, But Does Vysakh’s Action Thriller Deliver?

Sugar Prices Bite Ahead Of Festive Season: Retail Rates Jump From Rs 40 To Rs 60; Is Ethanol Rush To Blame?

CCTV, Technology-Driven Intelligence Enhance Crime Detection & Operational Efficiency: SSP Gagan Ajit Singh

IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo

How Price Comparison Helps Shoppers Make Better Buying Decision

Why 28-Year-Old Pakistani TikTok Creator With 1.3 Million Followers Was Shot Dead In Taxila

Suryakumar Yadav Named Brand Ambassador of JITO Premier League; India’s Biggest Community Cricket League Set for Sri Lanka Debut

IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo
IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo
IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo
IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo

QUICK LINKS