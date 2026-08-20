IND vs SL: Who is Saransh Jain? Uncapped India Spinner Set to Replace Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test in Colombo

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Despite weather interruptions on each of the five days of the first test match, Team India led by Shubman Gill recorded a massive 165-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 in the first innings along with Manav Suthar’s 10-wicket haul sealed the win for the visitors along with some useful contributions from other players. However, on a pitch which assisted spin bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav had a rather quiet outing. The left-arm chinaman picked only a solitary wicket across the two innings. With India lacking an off-spinner uncapped spinner Saransh Jain is pipped to replace Yaav in the second test.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Who is Saransh Jain?

At the age of 33, Saransh Jain received his maiden call-up to the national team when he was selected as the replacement for Washington Sundar. Jain, who is a bowling all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh is the only right-arm spinner among the four spin bowlers selected in the Indian squad.

A right-arm off-spinner, Jain unlike Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar turns the ball away from left-handers and into the right-handers. Idolising Ravichandran Ashwin, the 33-year-old is being looked at as a variety to the spin attack.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Saransh Jain’s First-Class Performance

In 54 first-class games, Saransh Jain has picked up 188 wickets at an average of 27.3. With the bat in hand, the 33-year-old has 2,223 runs to his name with a healthy average of 31.75. The Madhya Pradesh-born has two centuries and 14 fifties to his name in red-ball cricket and is more than handy to bat at number eight ahead of Manav Suthar.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Why Kuldeep Yadav Could be Dropped?

Kuldeep Yadav’s poor form coupled with the current management’s obsesion with all-rounders could lead to him being dropped. In the first test, Kuldeep batted at number nine and picked up only a single wicket. Even pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna enjoyed more success than Kuldeep taking two and three wicketss, respectively.

It was noted by many experts and fans that at the time when Sri Lankan batters managed to have a partnership in the middle, the visitors missed an off-spinner. In the second innings, Kuldeep bowled only 11 of the 77.4 overs, while Suthar (23.4) and Jadeja (23) bowled significantly more than him, showing the lack of trust shown in him by the captain.

IND vs SL 2nd Test: India Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Saransh Jain / Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

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