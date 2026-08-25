IND vs SL: Who is Sonal Dinusha? Sri Lanka’s Batting Star Shines Again vs India With Unbeaten 85 in 2nd Test in Colombo

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha continued his fine form from the first Test as he is in the middle of an unbeaten knock in the second match at Colombo. The left-handed batter has been the most prolific run-scorer for the hosts in the series so far. In a young Test career spanning only four matches, Dinusha has already struck a century and two fifties. All of these knocks have come in the ongoing series against India. For the hosts, in the first innings of the second Test, Dinusha is leading the fight.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Who is Sonal Dinusha?

Sonal Dinusha is a young left-handed batter who has impressed many with his batting efforts against the Indian team during the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. In three innings, Dinusha has scored close to 300 runs, including an ongoing unbeaten 85 in the second innings of the second test.

Born in 2000, Dinusha spent his childhood days at Mahanama College. He rose through the ranks and was part of the Sri Lankan team in the 2020 ICC U-19 World Cup. His left-handed first-class debut came in 2018 as a player of Colombo Cricket Club, which is a very respected cricket club.

Not only is he a really talented all-rounder with a balanced cricketing technique, but Dinusha has also added 3,698 runs and taken 133 wickets in his first-class cricket. Dinusha made his international debut, and then his Test debut was with him against Bangladesh last year at Colombo in a series. He took just 11 runs and 2 wickets in his first game.

IND vs SL 2nd Test: India End Day 3 on Top Despite Sri Lanka Fightback

India ended the third day of the ongoing Test against Sri Lanka on top despite a strong fightback from Sri Lanka. Sonal Dinusha led the fight for the hosts, scoring an unbeaten 85-run knock. Meanwhile, for the visitors, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja were among the wickets. The Shubman Gill-led side leads by 238 runs and would need a couple of early wickets to enforce the follow-on.

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