IND vs SL: Why 1st ODI Between India And Sri Lanka Has Been Shifted From Delhi To Ahmedabad? Reason Revealed

IND vs SL: With India set to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs at the end of the year, there has been a venue change for one of the matches. The opening game of the three-game 50-over series will not be hosted by Delhi, as initially planned but has reportedly now been moved to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IND vs SL: Why is the first ODI been shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad?

According to a report by Jagran, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) had requested the BCCI last month to move the fixture as they wanted to carry out some renovation work at the venue, including the relaying the pitches and outfield. The DDCA is aimed at bringing the stadium’s facilities in line with the modern standards. The facilities, which will be upgraded, are expected to improve the playing conditions for players and the experience for spectators. A drainage system is also set to be a decisive feature of the redevelopment.

Below is the schedule of Sri Lanka’s tour of India

1st ODI December 13, 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2nd ODI December 16, 2026 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 3rd ODI December 19, 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 1st T20I December 22, 2026 Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium 2nd T20I December 24, 2026 Barabati Stadium, Cuttack 3rd T20I December 27, 2026 MCA Stadium, Pune (Gahunje)

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma likely to play their final bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the bilateral ODI series is likely to be the final for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka. The prolific duo are in the wrong side of the 30s and are keeping themselves fit for the 2027 World Cup, beginning on October 2, 2027. The subsequent series against Zimbabwe could be their last on home soil.

Sri Lanka had last toured India for a bilateral series in 2023 and lost comprehensively 3-0. Kohli had then emerged as the highest run-getter with 283 runs in three innings, including an unbeaten 166 in the third game in Guwahati.