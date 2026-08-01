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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL: Why Has Team India’s Practice Match Against Sri Lanka XI Been Reduced By A Day?

IND vs SL: Why Has Team India’s Practice Match Against Sri Lanka XI Been Reduced By A Day?

With Team India set to embark on a crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka later this month, their practice match against Sri Lanka XI has witnessed a bit of a change.

IND vs SL: Why Has Team India's Practice Match Against Sri Lanka XI Been Reduced By A Day? (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs SL: Why Has Team India's Practice Match Against Sri Lanka XI Been Reduced By A Day? (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 17:32 IST

IND vs SL: With Team India set to embark on a crucial two-Test series against Sri Lanka later this month, their practice match against Sri Lanka XI has witnessed a bit of a change. Originally slated to be a four-day fixture, it will now be only a three-day one, slated to begin on August 7 and lasting until August 9. But what is the reason for taking one day out of the fixture?

IND vs SL: Why Has Team India’s Practice Match Against Sri Lanka XI Been Reduced By A Day?

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While announcing the 15-member squad for the two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, BCCI released a statement, saying:

Ahead of the series, the team will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, starting on August 7.”

However, it only be a three-day fixture. According to Cricbuzz, the reason for shortening the fixture is not known yet but multiple sources in the BCCI and management corroborated the change on August 1, Saturday. The tourists will leave for Colombo on August 4, Tuesday. Following the three-day practice fixture at the NCC Ground in Colombo, they will travel to Galle, the venue for the opening Test against the Lankans, commencing on August 15. The second Test will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, beginning on August 23.

IND vs SL: Are all Team India players fit for the two-Test series?

As far as fitness concerns for the visitors go, both B Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah were conditional picks in the squad due to nursing injuries. A report on July 31, Friday claimed that Bumrah had passed the fitness tests conducted by the BCCI but fresh concerns emerged when another report claimed that he is likely to travel separately to Sri Lanka, given the right-arm speedster hasn’t resumed bowling again. B Sai Sudharsan, who is nursing a toe niggle, is progressing well and is likely to bat at No.3 in the series-opener in Galle.

The tourists, led by Shubman Gill, must win both Tests against their sub-continent nation to keep themselves in the hunt for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year. With India stuck 5th in the 2025-27 cycle’s WTC standings, they must win seven out of their remaining nine Tests to reach the WTC final for the third time. Even one defeat could severely impact their chances.

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IND vs SL: Why Has Team India’s Practice Match Against Sri Lanka XI Been Reduced By A Day?
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IND vs SL: Why Has Team India’s Practice Match Against Sri Lanka XI Been Reduced By A Day?
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