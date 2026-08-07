In a major move ahead the crucial Test series between Sri Lanka and India, beginning on August 15, Sunday, the SLC has announced free entry to fans at the Galle International Stadium in Galle and the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo – the venue for the two matches. The announcement came on August 7, Friday as Team India were taking on Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo.

IND vs SL: Why is Sri Lanka Cricket Offering Free Stadium Entry For India’s Test Series?

With the sub-continent nations struggling to attract crowds for Test matches in recent times, the Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) has decided to allow free entry to fans in Galle and Colombo. Moreover, SLC has assigned specific access points to fans to ensure smooth entry. Spectators who wish to attend the opening Test in Galle are slated to enter through Gate No.4. As for the second Test in Colombo, free entry will be permitted through Gates 3, 4, 5 and 7. The motive behind the move is to allow families and aspiring young cricketers to experience the atmosphere of Test match cricket.

The upcoming series is also one of the most anticipated ones in a long time between India and Sri Lanka, given the former are a weakened team from their 2017 tour. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara retiring from Test cricket, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are the only squad members who have played red-ball cricket in the Island nation. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah’s knee injury keeping him out of the two Tests makes the visitors’ bowling unit quite an under strength one. With the Lankans not beating India in a Test series since 2008, they will sense this as a best chance to break the 18-year-drought.

IND vs SL: Will Shubman Gill miss the Test series against Sri Lanka?

After Bumrah, captain Shubman Gill has added to India’s injury concerns as the hand injury sustained during a nets session on Thursday kept him out of Day 1 of the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. According to the BCCI, the right-handed batter is currently being monitored but there is no clarity on his availability for the remainder of the match. KL Rahul had captained India on Day 1 of the warm-up fixture.

With the first Test still a week away, the BCCI likely remains optimistic about Gill’s full return to fitness.