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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match

IND vs SL Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final Weather Update: India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, with the continental title at stake. India will be aiming to reclaim the trophy after losing the 2024 final to Sri Lanka, while both teams enter the summit clash unbeaten in the tournament. The weather in Dubai is expected to remain hot and sunny, with no significant threat of rain during the day.

IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match
IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 13:34 IST

IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Weather Update: India and Sri Lanka will face each other in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, with the continental title at stake. India will be aiming to reclaim the trophy after losing the 2024 final to Sri Lanka, while both teams enter the summit clash unbeaten in the tournament. The weather in Dubai is expected to remain hot and sunny, with no significant threat of rain during the day.

Dubai Weather Today: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final?

According to the latest weather update for Dubai on Sunday, September 13, the conditions are expected to be sunny. The temperature is around 103°F, with a feels-like temperature of 105°F. The day’s high is also forecast at 103°F, while the low is expected to be around 90°F.

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The chance of rain is currently listed at zero per cent, with no rainfall expected. This suggests that rain is unlikely to disrupt the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Stadium.

IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: India Aim to Regain Glory

Two years after Sri Lanka stunned India to win their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title, the two sides will meet again in the final in Dubai. The match gives Harmanpreet Kaur’s team an opportunity to reclaim the trophy they lost in Dambulla in 2024.

Sri Lanka defeated India by eight wickets in the 2024 final, with Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama scoring half-centuries to guide their team to a memorable victory. India will be determined to reverse the result this time around.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Team Form

India have been the standout team of the tournament, remaining unbeaten on their way to the final. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be chasing an eighth Women’s Asia Cup title and have been boosted by the form of Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma.

Sri Lanka have also remained undefeated in the 2026 edition and will draw confidence from their previous success against India in the final. The defending champions have once again displayed the resilience that helped them win their first Women’s Asia Cup title in 2024.

India’s Biggest Weapons: Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma

Shafali Verma has been India’s leading batter during the tournament, scoring 168 runs, including two fifties. She is also the leading run-scorer in the competition and has been particularly effective on the slow, spin-friendly Dubai surfaces.

Smriti Mandhana has also produced an impressive century against Hong Kong, although she has registered two single-digit scores in the tournament. Shafali’s consistency at the top has therefore been particularly valuable for India.

Deepti Sharma has also played a key role with both bat and ball. She shares the tournament’s leading wicket-taker spot with Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, with both players having taken 11 wickets. Deepti also contributed with the bat by scoring 13 off six balls against Bangladesh in the semi-final.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Message Ahead of Women’s Asia Cup Final

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has urged her team to trust their strengths rather than over-complicate the occasion. With the Women’s Asia Cup title on the line, India will look to maintain the approach that has helped them remain unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The India captain believes the key will be to back themselves and trust their instincts when they take on Sri Lanka in the final.

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IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

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IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match
IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match
IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match
IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Dubai International Stadium? Check Dubai Weather Update, Chances of Rain in India vs Sri Lanka Match
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