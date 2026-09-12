LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final 2026 Live Streaming: India will face defending champions Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Sep 13). Here are all the details, including the final date, timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and head-to-head record.

IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur's Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur's Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 16:55 IST

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final 2026 Live Streaming: India will face defending champions Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 13. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have been the most dominant team of the tournament, remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage and semi-finals, while Sri Lanka have also won every match on their way to the summit clash. Here are all the details, including the final date, timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and head-to-head record.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final 2026 Match Details

  • Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final
  • Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time in UAE)

Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final Live on TV in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for ACC events in India and will televise the summit clash across its HD and SD channels.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final live online through the SonyLIV app and website. Live match updates and other coverage will also be available through the platform.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final Team News

India booked their place in the final with a convincing 40-run victory over Bangladesh in the first semi-final. Shafali Verma produced a match-winning performance, scoring 64 off 40 balls to earn Player of the Match honours, before Bangladesh were bowled out for 109 while chasing India’s 149 for 6.

Sri Lanka have also been unbeaten throughout their campaign. The defending champions topped Group B before defeating Pakistan in the second semi-final. Chamari Athapaththu has been one of the standout performers, with her remarkable seven-wicket haul earlier in the tournament helping her remain the leading wicket-taker of the competition with 11 scalps.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final: Rematch of 2024 Final

The final will be a rematch of the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup summit clash, where Sri Lanka stunned India by eight wickets in Dambulla. Chamari Athapaththu’s 61 laid the foundation for the chase before Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari guided Sri Lanka to victory.

India will be looking to avenge that defeat and continue their remarkable record in the T20 format of the Women’s Asia Cup. The Women in Blue will be appearing in their sixth final in as many editions of the tournament played in the T20 format.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20I Head-to-Head Record

India have a commanding 25-5 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in Women’s T20Is. The Women in Blue have also won their last four matches against the defending champions. Sri Lanka’s most recent victory came in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup final, making Sunday’s contest another important chapter in the rivalry.

Women’s Asia Cup India vs Sri Lanka Final Squad

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat

Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga, Chethana Vimukthi

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

RELATED News

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

ODI World Cup 2027: Nepal Officially Qualify For 50-Overs Event After Beating UAE In ACC Men’s Premier Cup Final

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit

Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak’s Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Ameesha Patel’s Family Home Theft: Rs 5 Lakh Gold-Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Stolen, Domestic Help Arrested

Indian-Origin Woman Rejected 22-Year-Old’s Marriage Proposal, He Stalked And Harassed Her Before Killing Her In California

Akshara Singh MMS Video: Bhojpuri Star Denies Viral Clip, Calls It An Attempt To Defame Her

Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

Indian-Origin Woman Arrested In Canada After Beef Barbecue Dispute Turns Physical, Tenant Alleges Assault

RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured

Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak’s Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Hanuman Ansh OTT Deal Rumours: Producer Ragini Sona Denies Rs 100 Crore Offer, Says ‘We Don’t Have Any Such Offer’

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS