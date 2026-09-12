IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final 2026 Live Streaming: India will face defending champions Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 13. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have been the most dominant team of the tournament, remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage and semi-finals, while Sri Lanka have also won every match on their way to the summit clash. Here are all the details, including the final date, timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming and head-to-head record.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final 2026 Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final

India vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Sunday, September 13, 2026 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Start Time: 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM local time in UAE)

Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final Live on TV in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for ACC events in India and will televise the summit clash across its HD and SD channels.

How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final live online through the SonyLIV app and website. Live match updates and other coverage will also be available through the platform.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final Team News

India booked their place in the final with a convincing 40-run victory over Bangladesh in the first semi-final. Shafali Verma produced a match-winning performance, scoring 64 off 40 balls to earn Player of the Match honours, before Bangladesh were bowled out for 109 while chasing India’s 149 for 6.

Sri Lanka have also been unbeaten throughout their campaign. The defending champions topped Group B before defeating Pakistan in the second semi-final. Chamari Athapaththu has been one of the standout performers, with her remarkable seven-wicket haul earlier in the tournament helping her remain the leading wicket-taker of the competition with 11 scalps.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup Final: Rematch of 2024 Final

The final will be a rematch of the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup summit clash, where Sri Lanka stunned India by eight wickets in Dambulla. Chamari Athapaththu’s 61 laid the foundation for the chase before Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari guided Sri Lanka to victory.

India will be looking to avenge that defeat and continue their remarkable record in the T20 format of the Women’s Asia Cup. The Women in Blue will be appearing in their sixth final in as many editions of the tournament played in the T20 format.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20I Head-to-Head Record

India have a commanding 25-5 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in Women’s T20Is. The Women in Blue have also won their last four matches against the defending champions. Sri Lanka’s most recent victory came in the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup final, making Sunday’s contest another important chapter in the rivalry.

Women’s Asia Cup India vs Sri Lanka Final Squad

India Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal, Radha Yadav, Gunalan Kamalini, Prema Rawat

Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Dewmi Vihanga, Chethana Vimukthi