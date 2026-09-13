IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 13. Both teams enter the summit clash unbeaten in the tournament, setting up another exciting final between the two sides. India won the 2022 final by eight wickets, while Sri Lanka claimed their first Women’s Asia Cup title by defeating India by eight wickets in 2024. Here are all the details, including toss, predicted playing XIs, match prediction and winner prediction.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Match Details

Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Sunday, September 13, 2026 Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE Start Time: 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM Local Time)

8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM Local Time) Series: Women’s Asia Cup 2026

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Team News

India reached the final after producing a convincing 40-run victory over Bangladesh in the first semi-final. India posted 149/6 before restricting Bangladesh to 109/7, securing their place in the title clash.

Sri Lanka also remained unbeaten on their way to the final. In the second semi-final, they were reduced to 33/4 while chasing 131 against Pakistan, but produced a remarkable comeback to win the match by four wickets and book their place in the summit clash.

The final will be the third consecutive meeting between India and Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup final since the tournament switched to the T20 format. India won the 2022 final by eight wickets, while Sri Lanka defeated India by eight wickets in 2024 to claim their first-ever title.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Toss Prediction

The toss could have an important role to play in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams will assess the pitch and conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl first. The team winning the toss could look to make the most of the conditions in the early stages of the contest.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Predicted Playing XIs

India Women Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.

Sri Lanka Women Predicted XI: Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wicketkeeper), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya.

Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Women’s Asia Cup Glory?

India will be determined to reclaim the Women’s Asia Cup title after Sri Lanka ended their dominance in the 2024 final. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have been unbeaten in the 2026 edition and will enter the final with confidence after their comprehensive semi-final win over Bangladesh. However, Sri Lanka have also shown resilience and will be aiming to defend their continental crown.

IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Match Prediction

Both India and Sri Lanka have remained unbeaten in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup and possess strong squads capable of winning the final. India have shown impressive consistency throughout the tournament, while Sri Lanka have demonstrated their ability to fight back from difficult situations. With India’s batting depth and all-round strength, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team could have a slight edge in the summit clash.

Winner Prediction: India Women are expected to beat Sri Lanka Women and regain the Women’s Asia Cup title.