LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

IND vs SL Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 13. Both teams enter the summit clash unbeaten in the tournament, setting up another exciting final between the two sides. India won the 2022 final by eight wickets, while Sri Lanka claimed their first Women's Asia Cup title by defeating India by eight wickets in 2024. Here are all the details, including toss, predicted playing XIs, match prediction and winner prediction.

IND vs SL Women's Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet's Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
IND vs SL Women's Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet's Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 12:19 IST

IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 13. Both teams enter the summit clash unbeaten in the tournament, setting up another exciting final between the two sides. India won the 2022 final by eight wickets, while Sri Lanka claimed their first Women’s Asia Cup title by defeating India by eight wickets in 2024. Here are all the details, including toss, predicted playing XIs, match prediction and winner prediction.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Match Details

  • Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final
  • Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM IST (6:30 PM Local Time)
  • Series: Women’s Asia Cup 2026

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Team News

India reached the final after producing a convincing 40-run victory over Bangladesh in the first semi-final. India posted 149/6 before restricting Bangladesh to 109/7, securing their place in the title clash.

You Might Be Interested In

Sri Lanka also remained unbeaten on their way to the final. In the second semi-final, they were reduced to 33/4 while chasing 131 against Pakistan, but produced a remarkable comeback to win the match by four wickets and book their place in the summit clash.

The final will be the third consecutive meeting between India and Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup final since the tournament switched to the T20 format. India won the 2022 final by eight wickets, while Sri Lanka defeated India by eight wickets in 2024 to claim their first-ever title.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Toss Prediction

The toss could have an important role to play in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams will assess the pitch and conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl first. The team winning the toss could look to make the most of the conditions in the early stages of the contest.

India vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Predicted Playing XIs

India Women Predicted XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.

Sri Lanka Women Predicted XI: Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wicketkeeper), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya.

Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Women’s Asia Cup Glory?

India will be determined to reclaim the Women’s Asia Cup title after Sri Lanka ended their dominance in the 2024 final. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side have been unbeaten in the 2026 edition and will enter the final with confidence after their comprehensive semi-final win over Bangladesh. However, Sri Lanka have also shown resilience and will be aiming to defend their continental crown.

IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final Match Prediction

Both India and Sri Lanka have remained unbeaten in the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup and possess strong squads capable of winning the final. India have shown impressive consistency throughout the tournament, while Sri Lanka have demonstrated their ability to fight back from difficult situations. With India’s batting depth and all-round strength, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team could have a slight edge in the summit clash.

Winner Prediction: India Women are expected to beat Sri Lanka Women and regain the Women’s Asia Cup title.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

RELATED News

‘He Builds Trust and Confidence’: Shreyas Iyer Opens Up on Gautam Gambhir’s Coaching Style Before IND vs AFG 1st T20I

Ravi Shastri Hails PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit 2026, Says ‘Never Felt Prouder as an Indian’

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Namibia vs South Africa Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI Preview, Match Prediction: Can South Africa Complete 3-0 Whitewash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Watch Video: Aryna Sabalenka Loses Cool Backstage After US Open Final Defeat to Elena Rybakina, Smashes Racket in Anger

LATEST NEWS

Two Army Aspirants Take Horse Steroid Before 6-Km Race, Collapse After Run in Agra | Watch

Shruthi Narayanan Casting Couch Video: Real, Fake Or Deepfake? Here’s What We Know

Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend

After Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh Sets Sights On Narendra Modi Stadium — Ahmedabad Concert Date Announced

Patna Prostitution Racket: 5 Arrested, Including 4 Girls; Objectionable Items Found At Guest House

Rs 2 Crore Film, Rs 200 Crore Success — So Why Did Hanuman Ansh Miss The Oscars?

From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?

Watch Video: Aryna Sabalenka Loses Cool Backstage After US Open Final Defeat to Elena Rybakina, Smashes Racket in Anger

Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested

IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More
IND vs SL Women’s Asia Cup Final Match Prediction: Can Harmanpreet’s Team India Regain Glory? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

QUICK LINKS