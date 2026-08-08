IND vs SL XI: Devdutt Padikkal Unbeatable 142* Rescues India After Early Blow; Visitors Reach 357/6 on Day 2 in Colombo

A brilliant, undefeated century from top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal led a resolute Indian fightback on Day 2 of their three-day warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground.

After Sri Lanka XI declared their first innings at a formidable 363/8, India finished the second day’s play strongly at 357/6, trailing by just six runs, thanks to Padikkal’s masterclass and a late-over fireworks display from fast bowler Gurnoor Brar.

Padikkal and Jadeja Rebuild After Early Jaiswal Blow

India’s response began in disastrous fashion as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck without a single run on the board. However, coming in at Number 3, Padikkal showcased remarkable composure under pressure to stabilize the innings.

Constructing a well-knit, elegant 142 not out, Padikkal combined cautious watchfulness with crisp strokeplay to anchor the Indian batting effort. He found able support in veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who stroked a crucial 63 to keep the scoreboard ticking and counter Sri Lanka’s spin threat during the middle overs.

MATCH SUMMARY AT STUMPS (DAY 2)

• Sri Lanka XI 1st Innings: 363/8 decl.

• India 1st Innings: 357/6 (Padikkal 142*, Jadeja 63)

• Status: India trail by 6 runs

• Key Performers: Devdutt Padikkal (142*), Gurnoor Brar (36*)

Gurnoor Brar’s Electric Final-Over Carnage

While Padikkal held one end securely, the final moments of the day provided raw entertainment courtesy of tailender Gurnoor Brar.

Walking in late in the day, Brar produced an explosive cameo, smashing an unbeaten 36 off just 18 deliveries. The highlight of his innings came in the dramatic final over of Day 2, where Brar unleashed four massive sixes to dramatically alter the momentum and close the day on a massive high for the visitors.

With India comfortably placed at 357/6 and only six runs shy of Sri Lanka XI’s total, the team will look to pile on a lead early on Day 3 before testing their bowling unit once more ahead of the upcoming international series.