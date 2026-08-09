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Home > Sports News > IND vs SL XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Play on Day 3? Here Are Latest Details

IND vs SL XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Play on Day 3? Here Are Latest Details

Shubman Gill's participation on Day 3 remains uncertain. The India captain has not featured on either of the first two days after sustaining the finger injury, and the BCCI is yet to provide confirmation regarding his availability for the final day of the warm-up game.

India Test Captain Shubman Gill Invited To Wimbledon 2026, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In Elite League
India Test Captain Shubman Gill Invited To Wimbledon 2026, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In Elite League

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 09:01 IST

IND vs SL XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Play on Day 3? India captain Shubman Gill’s fitness remains a major talking point after he missed the first two days of the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. Gill suffered an injury to his right ring finger during a practice session ahead of India’s first Test against Sri Lanka, scheduled to begin on August 15. The BCCI medical team is monitoring the injury, while KL Rahul has continued to lead India in Gill’s absence.

Gill did not bat on Day 2 of the practice match either, meaning he has now missed both days of the warm-up fixture. As of Sunday, August 9, there is no official confirmation that the India captain will take part on Day 3. With the Test series just days away, India are expected to take a cautious approach and avoid risking Gill if there is any possibility of aggravating the finger injury.

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Will Shubman Gill Play on Day 3?

Shubman Gill’s participation on Day 3 remains uncertain. The India captain has not featured on either of the first two days after sustaining the finger injury, and the BCCI is yet to provide confirmation regarding his availability for the final day of the warm-up game.

However, Gill has remained involved with the squad despite being unavailable on the field. According to a video report by Sony Sports, the India captain was seen closely monitoring the lower-order batters during their net session. He effectively took on a ‘batting coach’ role while keeping an eye on Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Mohammed Siraj.

Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of Sri Lanka Tests

India are already dealing with another major fitness concern ahead of the series. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out after failing to fully recover from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England.

Shubman Gill Injury Update: All You Need To Know

  • Injury: Right ring finger
  • Warm-Up Match Status: Missed first two days
  • Day 3 Availability: Yet to be confirmed
  • Captaincy: KL Rahul is leading India in Gill’s absence
  • Medical Team: BCCI monitoring Gill’s injury
  • First Test: August 15-19 in Galle
  • Second Test: August 23-27 in Colombo
  • Jasprit Bumrah: Ruled out of the Test series
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IND vs SL XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Play on Day 3? Here Are Latest Details
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IND vs SL XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Play on Day 3? Here Are Latest Details

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IND vs SL XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Play on Day 3? Here Are Latest Details
IND vs SL XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Play on Day 3? Here Are Latest Details
IND vs SL XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Play on Day 3? Here Are Latest Details
IND vs SL XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Play on Day 3? Here Are Latest Details

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