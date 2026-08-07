IND vs SLC XI: KL Rahul’s Dropped Slip Catch Denies Kuldeep Yadav Wicket | Watch Viral VIDEO

IND vs SLC XI: With Team India struggling for consistent breakthroughs in the crucial three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Club Cricket Ground in Colombo, stand-in skipper KL Rahul found himself in the line of fire. The Karnataka-born cricketer dropped a simple catch, offering Ravindu Rasantha a reprieve as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

IND vs SLC XI: Did KL Rahul’s dropped catch prove to be costly?

The moment occurred in the 26th over of the innings as left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav forced the right-hander to play a half-hearted shot and it took the edge of the bat, going to Rahul at slip. Despite the chance being a straightforward one, the 34-year-old failed to hold on to it. Sri Lanka were 130/1 at that stage and Ravindu was 43 but the 25-year-old went on to add 28 more runs to his total. Manav Suthar finally dismissed him, bringing to end a 143-ball knock that consisted of six fours and a maximum.

Meet our stand in 36 avg captain who drops easy catches in slip. This happens when u plays on sunil shetty Bollywood damad quota. pic.twitter.com/CBhrHqFiHG — Harshit  (@I_am_Harshit_17) August 7, 2026

With the home side winning the toss, Sonal Dinusha opted to bat first and got off to a strong start. Rasantha opened the innings with Nishan Fernando as the pair stitched a 110-run stand only in 20.4 overs until the latter’s dismissal for 66. Pasindu Sooriyabandara also played well for his 63-ball 35, striking six boundaries before Ravindra Jadeja castled him. Sri Lanka Cricket XI are still going strong, losing only three wickets, nearing a total of 250.

IND vs SLC XI: Why is KL Rahul leading Team India?

Meanwhile, Rahul has been handed over the captaincy on Day 1, given the management decided to rest Shubman Gill as a precautionary measure following a hand injury while batting in the nets. He could still return to the fixture on Day 2. The BCCI issued the below statement:

“Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India’s practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.”

The management will pray that he is fit for the series-opener on August 15, Saturday in Galle as the tourists are already struggling with plenty of injuries.