IND vs SLC XI Match Report: Shubman Gill Returns, Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Fifty, Mohammed Siraj Smashes Sixes to Seal India’s Warm-up Win

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-up Match: Team India sealed an emphatic six-wicket victory in the three-day warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Club Ground in Colombo. Among the positives for the Indian side on Day 3 were Shubman Gill’s return following an injury scare and Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a half-century after a two-ball duck in the first innings. With 207 to gun down in 45 overs, Mohammed Siraj hit three consecutive sixes and eventually finished off the proceedings to give the tourists the much-needed confidence ahead of the Test series.

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-up Match: Sri Lanka showcase spark

Coming into the final day of the warm-up fixture, India trailed by six runs, thanks largely to Devdutt Padikkal’s unbeaten 142 and declared immediately. Nishan Fernando’s brisk 63 off 73 deliveries with ten boundaries formed the neucleus of the home side’s lead, while Nipun Dhananjaya (46) and Anjala Bandara (35) also played a couple of enterprising knocks.

For India, Gurnoor Brar and Ravindra Jadeja were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets apiece, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took one scalp each as Sri Lanka Cricket XI set the visitors 207 to win.

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-up Match: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal set solid foundation

Brushing off his finger injury and spending two and a half days on the bench as a precautionary measure, Gill walked out to bat alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both batters were quick to race off the blocks, putting the visitors in pole position to seal win. Jaiswal retired out after making 61 as Rishabh Pant strode out after his failure in the first innings. The keeper-batter needed more than 20 deliveries to get off the mark and hit three sixes in his entertaining 68-ball 28-run knock. Gill, who struck seven boundaries, missed out on a well-deserved half-century after gifting his wicket to Keshara Nuwantha.

Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with some contributions but it still came down to 16 runs needing off the 45th and final over. Siraj turned up and finished off the match by battering three consecutive maximums. The right-arm pacer smacked another four off the penultimate ball of the innings, ending the match in dominating fashion.