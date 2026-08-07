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Home > Sports News > IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

Sri Lanka Cricket XI have gained a massive upper hand on Day 1 of the practice match against India ahead of the two-Test series.

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 18:40 IST

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-up Match, Day 1: Sri Lanka Cricket XI have gained a massive upper hand on Day 1 of the practice match against India ahead of the two-Test series. Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja took two scalps each but the home side’s total now stands at 363/8 with two wickets still remaining in their first innings, setting a mammoth task for the visitors.

IND vs SLC XI: Warm-up Match, Day 1: Team India start the game on back foot after major injury concern

A major injury concern dented India’s confidence early on as Shubman Gill was sidelined from the proceedings of Day 1 as a precautionary measure following a hand injury suffered during one of the practice sessions. Instead, KL Rahul walked out for the toss but it went in Sonal Dinusha’s way as the hosts opted to bat. On what appeared to be a flat surface, Nishan Fernando and Ravindu Rasantha raced off to a rapid start as the Indian bowlers struggled to land on a consistent length. The 110-run stand between the two ended due to a run-out as Rahul combined with Manav Suthar to provide their side with some respite. Rahul notably missed a catch off Rasantha when he was on 43 and the right-hander went on to add 28 more runs to his total.

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IND vs SLC XI: Warm-up Match, Day 1: Nishan Fernando, Ravindu Rasantha and Sonal Dinusha’s half-centuries give hosts control

After the openers, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (35), Pavan Rathnayake (39) and Ahan Wickramasinghe (31) made sizeable contributions to the total. Dinusha emerged as their third half-centurion, hitting five fours and a six in his 72-ball 52. Ramesh Mendis also chipped in with 32, with Sri Lanka Cricket XI nearing 350 by the time he perished.

For India, late strikes from Suthar and Jadeja brought them some joy but it was a day of significant struggles, albeit on a lifeless surface. With the home side getting to 363 and the pitch’s probability of offering some assistance on Day 2, a steep task await the batters. There is still no update on whether or not Gill will take the field on Day 2 and the status for his availability for the first Test remains unclear too. With Rahul as the captain and the most experienced batter, he must step up with the bat.

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IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar
Tags: IND vs SLC XIkuldeep yadavManav SutharRavindra JadejaSri Lanka Cricket XIteam india

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IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar
IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar
IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar
IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

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