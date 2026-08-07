IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Colombo Weather Impact Day 2 Of India’s Practice Fixture Against Sri Lanka Cricket XI?

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Team India will start their quest for ascendancy on Day 2 of the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescript Club Cricket Ground in Colombo. With Sri Lanka Cricket XI dominating Day 1, eyes will be on how the tourists bounce back in the contest. But will the weather in Colombo impact Team India’s quest to gain ascendancy?

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Colombo weather impact proceedings of Day 2?

Contrary to the frequency of rain expected on Day 1, full 90 overs were possible as the tourists toiled. According to Accuweather, the forecast for morning is of heavy rain, with 88% chances of precipitation alongside cloud cover of 89%. The probability of rain increases to 94% in the afternoon, while the expected cloud cover is 98%. As for the evening, there is comparatively less chances of showers but conditions will remain overcast. While the forecast is of a rainy day in Colombo, it could turn out to be the opposite.

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill bat on Day 2?

While Sri Lanka have amassed a formidable total of 363/8, thanks to half-centuries from Nishan Fernando (66), Ravindu Rasantha (71) and Sonal Dinusha (52), the end remains inevitable and India will get a chance to bat. However, the biggest question from the perspective of the tourists is whether or not regular skipper Shubman Gill will bat on Day 2. There is no recent update issued by the BCCI on the same other than the one released before start of the play that Gill has been rested from Day 1 of the fixture as a precautionary measure following a hand injury sustained during a nets session. Even if Gill remains fit, it’s unlikely that the tourists will risk it, given the Test series is only a week away.

With a total of 363/8 already on the board, the hosts are firmly on the front foot and India need the likes of KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel to step up if they are to get closer to the total. Before that, India must ensure to take the remaining two wickets without leaking too many runs.

Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar have been the pick of the bowlers for India so far with two scalps each.