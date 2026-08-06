IND vs SLC XI, Warm-up Match: Will Rain Interrupt Day 1 Of India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI In Colombo? Check Weather Report

IND vs SLC XI: With a crucial two-Test series set to get underway on August 15, Saturday, Team India will take on Sri Lanka Cricket XI in a three-day practice match on August 7, Friday. Given majority of Indian players in the squad haven’t played a Test in Sri Lanka, the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo will set the appropriate scene for the main series. Nevertheless, the weather forecast in Colombo will be something to keep an eye out for.

IND vs SLC XI: Will rain interrupt play on Day 1 of the practice game in Colombo?

With the match set to begin at 10:00 AM IST and local time, there are 90% chances of rain in Colombo alongside 99% of cloud cover. Hence, the toss will most likely be delayed. The forecast for afternoon is not too promising either, with the condition for evening also looking bleak. Hence, both sides are highly unlikely to get any substantial practice on Day 1 due to showers. It remains to be seen how the forecast is for the the remaining two days.

IND vs SLC XI: B Sai Sudharsan set to be missing from India’s line-up

Meanwhile, India will likely have B Sai Sudharsan missing the practice match, given he is reportedly yet to link up with the squad. The left-hander, who had a toe niggle, has started batting at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and is expected to join the squad on August 8, Sunday. Thus, the tourists will have Devdutt Padikkal as a stand-by option if they need him to bat at No.3 in the series-opener at the Galle International Stadium, beginning on August 15. Nevertheless, the Chennai-born cricketer is expected to come to Sri Lanka and slot at No.3.

Team India had a mighty injury scare on Thursday at nets when Shubman Gill injured his right thumb when batting and fielding. However, he was okay after some treatment from the physio. The visitors have already been dealt a body blow in the form of Jasprit Bumrah’s knee injury, ruling him out of both Tests of the series. After the one-off Test against Mullanpur, where the World Test Championship (WTC) points weren’t at stake, the two-time WTC finalists yet again find themselves under pressure. They must beat Sri Lanka 2-0 to keep themselves in the reckong for the WTC final.

Apart from Sri Lanka, they have a series against New Zealand and Australia in this cycle.