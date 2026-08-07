IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Team India face a nervous wait on Shubman Gill ahead of not only the Day 2 of the practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI but also the first of the two Tests, beginning on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium. The right-handed batter was sidelined on Day 1 of the warm-up match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo, with KL Rahul taking over the captaincy duties. But will Gill be available from Day 2?

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill bat on Day 2 of the practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI?

There is no update issued by the BCCI since the one before the start of play on Day 1. The statement from the board claimed that it was only as a precautionary measure that the Indian skipper was being sidelined. The Punjab-born cricketer did look in good spirits off the field, meaning he should be good to play. But with the gravity of the injury not known and the assessment still likely going on, the visitors might not risk him and would want Gill to be fit for the Test series, beginning the coming week.

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: How did Team India perform on Day 1 in Colombo?

Meanwhile, the tourists struggled to contain the Sri Lankan batters on the opening day of the warm-up match. The toss fell in favour of Sonal Dinusha, who opted to bat first. On what appeared to be a flat surface, Nishan Fernando and Ravindu Rasantha raced off to a rapid start as the Indian bowlers struggled to land on a consistent length. The 110-run stand between the two ended due to a run-out as Rahul combined with Manav Suthar to provide their side with some respite. Rahul notably missed a catch off Rasantha when he was on 43 and the right-hander went on to add 28 more runs to his total.

After the openers, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (35), Pavan Rathnayake (39) and Ahan Wickramasinghe (31) made sizeable contributions to the total. Dinusha emerged as their third half-centurion, hitting five fours and a six in his 72-ball 52. Ramesh Mendis also chipped in with 32, with Sri Lanka Cricket XI nearing 350 by the time he perished. For India, late strikes from Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja brought them some joy but it was a day of toil, albeit on a lifeless surface. Jadeja, Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav were the pick of the Indian bowlers with two wickets apiece but the hosts have lifted themselves to 363/8 in 90 overs on Day 1.

With the surface likely to assist bowlers relatively more on Day 2, India face a tough ask.