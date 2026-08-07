LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain

Team India face a nervous wait on Shubman Gill ahead of not only the Day 2 of the practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI but also the first of the two Tests, beginning on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium.

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here's The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here's The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 20:12 IST

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Team India face a nervous wait on Shubman Gill ahead of not only the Day 2 of the practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI but also the first of the two Tests, beginning on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium. The right-handed batter was sidelined on Day 1 of the warm-up match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo, with KL Rahul taking over the captaincy duties. But will Gill be available from Day 2?

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill bat on Day 2 of the practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI?

There is no update issued by the BCCI since the one before the start of play on Day 1. The statement from the board claimed that it was only as a precautionary measure that the Indian skipper was being sidelined. The Punjab-born cricketer did look in good spirits off the field, meaning he should be good to play. But with the gravity of the injury not known and the assessment still likely going on, the visitors might not risk him and would want Gill to be fit for the Test series, beginning the coming week.

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: How did Team India perform on Day 1 in Colombo?

Meanwhile, the tourists struggled to contain the Sri Lankan batters on the opening day of the warm-up match. The toss fell in favour of Sonal Dinusha, who opted to bat first. On what appeared to be a flat surface, Nishan Fernando and Ravindu Rasantha raced off to a rapid start as the Indian bowlers struggled to land on a consistent length. The 110-run stand between the two ended due to a run-out as Rahul combined with Manav Suthar to provide their side with some respite. Rahul notably missed a catch off Rasantha when he was on 43 and the right-hander went on to add 28 more runs to his total.

After the openers, Pasindu Sooriyabandara (35), Pavan Rathnayake (39) and Ahan Wickramasinghe (31) made sizeable contributions to the total. Dinusha emerged as their third half-centurion, hitting five fours and a six in his 72-ball 52. Ramesh Mendis also chipped in with 32, with Sri Lanka Cricket XI nearing 350 by the time he perished. For India, late strikes from Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja brought them some joy but it was a day of toil, albeit on a lifeless surface. Jadeja, Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav were the pick of the Indian bowlers with two wickets apiece but the hosts have lifted themselves to 363/8 in 90 overs on Day 1.

With the surface likely to assist bowlers relatively more on Day 2, India face a tough ask.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain
Tags: IND Vs SLIND vs SLC XIkl rahulshubman gillteam india

RELATED News

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Colombo Weather Impact Day 2 Of India’s Practice Fixture Against Sri Lanka Cricket XI?

Who is Charlie Chauhan? KKR Star Ramandeep Singh Marries Popular TV Actress; Arshdeep Singh Attends | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs SL: Why is Sri Lanka Cricket Offering Free Stadium Entry For India’s Test Series?

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match Day 1 Highlights: Sri Lanka Cricket XI Reach 363 Despite Late Strikes From Ravindra Jadeja And Manav Suthar

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

LATEST NEWS

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2026: Check How To Apply For 1,538 Junior Associate Posts At sbi.bank.in

Why Court Has Stopped Trump’s $400 Million White House Ballroom Project

Why Speaker Om Birla Wants A Porch At Parliament’s Makar Dwar

Why Punjab Govt Transferred Amritsar Police Chief Over Jantar Mantar Terror Remarks

6 Feel-Good Bollywood Movies To Watch On A Bad Day

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain

Heavy Rains Paralyse Delhi-NCR: Widespread Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos As IMD Issues Red Alert

Tearful BJP MLA Gyan Tiwari, Daughter Disown In-Laws After Shocking ’25-Marriage’ Fraud Case

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain
IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain
IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain
IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match: Will Shubman Gill Bat on Day 2? Here’s The Fresh Injury Update on India Captain

QUICK LINKS