LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up: Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing? KL Rahul Leads India as BCCI Issues Injury Update

IND vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up: Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing? KL Rahul Leads India as BCCI Issues Injury Update

India captain Shubman Gill missed the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI after sustaining an impact injury to his right ring finger during training. With Gill rested as a precaution, KL Rahul led India after Sri Lanka XI won the toss and elected to bat at the NCC Ground in Colombo on Friday. The BCCI later confirmed that Gill's absence was purely for precautionary purposes.

IND vs Sri Lanka XI, Warm Up Match: KL Rahul Leads India in 3-Day Contest, Shubman Gill Rested Amid Finger Injury Concerns
IND vs Sri Lanka XI, Warm Up Match: KL Rahul Leads India in 3-Day Contest, Shubman Gill Rested Amid Finger Injury Concerns

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 11:06 IST

IND vs Sri Lanka XI, Warm-Up Match: India captain Shubman Gill missed the three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI after sustaining a finger injury during training. With Gill unavailable as a precaution, KL Rahul captained the Indian side after Sri Lanka XI won the toss and elected to bat at the NCC Ground in Colombo on Friday. The BCCI later confirmed that Gill’s absence was precautionary and that the medical team would continue monitoring his recovery ahead of the two-match Test series.

Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing Against Sri Lanka XI?

Shubman Gill injured his right ring finger during India’s training session on Thursday. The India skipper was first struck on the hand while facing left-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar in the nets before later hurting the same finger during a slip-catching drill.

You Might Be Interested In

Although Gill resumed training after receiving treatment from the team physio and icing the finger, the Indian team management decided not to risk him in the three-day practice match. The BCCI confirmed that his absence was purely precautionary as the medical staff continues to assess his fitness before the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul Leads India in Warm-Up Match

With Gill rested, experienced wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul took over the captaincy for the warm-up fixture. India named a strong playing XI featuring Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna as they fine-tune preparations for the upcoming Test series.

Sri Lanka XI Win Toss, Opt to Bat

Sri Lanka XI skipper Sonal Dinusha won the toss and elected to bat first in the three-day red-ball contest. The hosts fielded a balanced side featuring Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Ramesh Mendis.

IND vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Playing XIs

Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (c), Anjala Bandara (wk), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha.

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up: Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing? KL Rahul Leads India as BCCI Issues Injury Update
Tags: IND Vs SL

RELATED News

Outer Delhi Warriors vs North Delhi Strikers LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, ODW vs NDS Match 15 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Conor McGregor Shares Major Injury Update After Successful Knee Surgery; When Will UFC Legend Return?

Caribbean Premier League 2026: CPL T20 Schedule, Live Streaming, Teams, Venues, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

Who Won The Allan Border Medal 2026? Australia Opener Becomes Fifth Player to Achieve Rare Consecutive Feat

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Dates, Schedule, Teams, Venues, Live Streaming Details, Format And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

KuhlTherm launches Indigenous Liquid Cooling Solutions for Data Centres; Unveils India’s first state-of-the-art Testing and Verification Lab in Ahmedabad

Awsum Launches Its Frozen Dessert Range on Quick Commerce, Bringing Bakery-Grade Cheesecakes and a Molten-Core Lava Cake to India in Minutes

7 Car Myths You Should Stop Believing

India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

Sawan 2026: Which Abhishek Pleases Lord Shiva The Most?

Domicil Returns as Lounge Partner for the Indian Streaming Academy Awards 2026

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

“Islamic NATO”? Turkiye, Saudi Arabia And Pakistan Sign Joint Defence Pact: What It Means

Who Was Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja? The Real-Life Hero Behind Siddharth’s Operation Safed Sagar

Why Are Cold Drinks Banned In Parliament? The 2003 Report That Sparked The Decision

IND vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up: Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing? KL Rahul Leads India as BCCI Issues Injury Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up: Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing? KL Rahul Leads India as BCCI Issues Injury Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up: Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing? KL Rahul Leads India as BCCI Issues Injury Update
IND vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up: Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing? KL Rahul Leads India as BCCI Issues Injury Update
IND vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up: Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing? KL Rahul Leads India as BCCI Issues Injury Update
IND vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up: Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing? KL Rahul Leads India as BCCI Issues Injury Update

QUICK LINKS