IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Live Streaming: India will go head to head with the United Arab Emirates in a pivotal match of the Asia Cup 2025 Group stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. Being the defending champions, India comes into the competition with a great purpose and hosts UAE want to create an upset on the home soil.

This match is a great way to India to fine-tune their strategy before the high profile clash with Pakistan on September 14. This experience will assist the team management to identify the most appropriate mix in the later stages of the tournament.

To the UAE players, it is a career-defining moment to deal with players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill. Playing against a high-quality Indian team also will provide them with an opportunity to feel the heat of the high level of cricket and demonstrate their abilities on a large scale.

India Squad: Strength and Depth

The India team is characterized by an equal combination of explosive batsmen and bowlers of the world level. The captain of the side is Surya Kumar Yadav and the vice-captain is Shubman Gill. It has the strength of the batting line of talents such as Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh lead the pace attack.

India is also well endowed with the inclusion of spinners Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel and this gives India diversity and control over the Dubai surface. Wicket keeping is shared by Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson.

UAE Squad: Fighting Spirit and Ambition

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem is the leader of a team that intends to create a perception in the Asia Cup 2025. The likes of Alishan Sharafu, Haider Ali and Asif Khan will be eager to shine on the occasion against the formidable Indian lineup.

The UAE bowling team with talents like Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique and Simranjeet Singh is not an easy task in attempting to control the aggressive batsmen of India. This game will give UAE exposure and experience through the game.

Dubai Pitch and Match Outlook

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has traditionally been favorable to batsmen, but with early movement, it can be helpful to the seamers when the lights are on. The throw will play a major role in determining the mood of the game and both the teams are expected to seek momentum by achieving a good beginning.

The strong batting and the disciplined bowling attack of India makes them favorite, but the UAE hunger and the support of the locals can be surprising. Anticipate close rivalry in which each run and wicket will count.

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Where will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match start?

8:00 PM IST.

Will India vs UAE be broadcast live on TV in India?

Yes, live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network channels.

Where to watch India vs UAE live streaming in India?

The match will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

What time will the toss happen?

The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

India Squad:

Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

UAE Squad:

Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (WK), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (WK), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan

