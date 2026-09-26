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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Check India vs West Indies Series Opener – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Check India vs West Indies Series Opener – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: India will begin their three-match ODI series against West Indies on Sunday (Sep 27) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Experienced batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to the Indian side, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also make his comeback in the format. Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to start the series on a winning note as both teams begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Check India vs West Indies Series Opener - Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Check India vs West Indies Series Opener - Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 14:03 IST

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: India will begin their three-match ODI series against West Indies on Sunday (Sep 27) at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Experienced batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to the Indian side, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also make his comeback in the format. Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to start the series on a winning note as both teams begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI
  • Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026
  • Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
  • Start Time: 2:00 PM IST
  • Toss Time: 1:30 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network television channels in India. Fans can tune in to the network for live coverage of the series opener.

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How to Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies 1st ODI live on the JioHotstar app and website. The live streaming will begin at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday (Sep 27).

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja Return

India will welcome back veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be eager to make an impact in the opening match. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also returning to the ODI setup after missing India’s previous series in the format. Captain Shubman Gill will lead a side featuring several fresh faces, with a number of regular players representing India at the Asian Games 2026.

India’s Recent ODI Form

India last played an ODI series against England, losing the three-match contest 2-1. Shubman Gill was the leading run-scorer for India with 188 runs in three matches, while Rohit Sharma scored 175 runs and Virat Kohli contributed 144 runs. India will look to bounce back against West Indies and build momentum ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

West Indies Look to Turn Their ODI Fortunes Around

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, will aim to revive their fortunes in the 50-over format. The team has struggled to win ODI series since 2025, suffering defeats against New Zealand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, while their most recent series victory came against Pakistan. The visitors will look to make a fresh start against India and strengthen their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

India ODI Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

West Indies ODI Squad

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

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IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Check India vs West Indies Series Opener – Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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