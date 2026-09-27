LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: India will begin their three-match ODI series against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (Sep 27). Experienced batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to the Indian ODI side, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also make his comeback in the format. Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to start the series with a win as both teams begin preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming information for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 09:35 IST

IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: India will begin their three-match ODI series against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (Sep 27). Experienced batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to the Indian ODI side, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also make his comeback in the format. Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to start the series with a win as both teams begin preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming information for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI
  • Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026
  • Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, India
  • Start Time: 2:00 PM IST
  • Toss Time: 1:30 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies first ODI will be available for live television broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune in to the network’s television channels for live coverage of the series opener.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies first ODI live on the JioHotstar app and website. The live streaming will begin at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday (Sep 27).

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Team News

India will welcome back veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be keen to make an impact on their return to ODI cricket. Ravindra Jadeja is also back in the format after missing India’s previous ODI series. Shubman Gill will lead the side, with several fresh faces included in the squad as a number of regular players are representing India at the Asian Games 2026.

India ODI Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

West Indies ODI Squad

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
Tags: ind vs wi

RELATED News

Trivandrum Weather Update Today: Will Rain Spoil in India vs West Indies Series Opener? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 27: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh Eye Historic Gold| Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

England vs Spain Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch ENG vs ESP UEFA Nations League 2026 Clash in India?

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 27: Anahat Singh in Squash Final; Tejaswin Shankar in Action | Schedule, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Breaks into Top 10 After Double Kabaddi Gold | Sawan Barwal Wins Historic Silver — Check Full Standings

LATEST NEWS

Rahul Dev Birthday: “I Played Father And Mother Both”, He Raised His Son Alone, Then Felt Guilty Moving On In Love — 5 Lesser-Known Stories

11-Year-Old Student Sexually Assaulted by 16-Year-Old Schoolmate in Jharkhand Hostel: What Happened That Night?

Pregnant Woman Burnt Alive in Dhule: 4 Arrested in 3 Days, But What Led to the Chilling Murder?

‘Serial Practitioner of Terrorism’: Jaishankar’s Blunt UNGA Message After Sharif’s Speech

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Steamy’ Shower Video Goes Viral: Shirtless Man Sparks Buzz, But Is He Really the Animal Star?

Devrani vs Jethani, Missing Councillor, Abduction Row: How Congress Won Rajasthan Poll by Just 1 Vote

4 Dead After Powerful Blast Rocks Yavatmal Welding Workshop: Why Were Gelatin Sticks Inside a Tractor?

Judiciary Remains Committed to Protect Fundamental Right to Peaceful Protest: CJI Surya Kant

CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’

22-Year-Old Gauhati University Student Dies at Homestay: What Happened Before She Was Found Unconscious?

IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India
IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

QUICK LINKS