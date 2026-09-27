IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: Will Virat-Rohit Pair Get India Underway? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

IND vs WI, 1st ODI Live Streaming: India will begin their three-match ODI series against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (Sep 27). Experienced batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to return to the Indian ODI side, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will also make his comeback in the format. Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to start the series with a win as both teams begin preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming information for the India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Sunday, September 27, 2026 Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, India

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, India Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

2:00 PM IST Toss Time: 1:30 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies first ODI will be available for live television broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune in to the network’s television channels for live coverage of the series opener.

How to Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies first ODI live on the JioHotstar app and website. The live streaming will begin at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday (Sep 27).

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Team News

India will welcome back veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be keen to make an impact on their return to ODI cricket. Ravindra Jadeja is also back in the format after missing India’s previous ODI series. Shubman Gill will lead the side, with several fresh faces included in the squad as a number of regular players are representing India at the Asian Games 2026.

India ODI Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

West Indies ODI Squad

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.