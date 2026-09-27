IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Updates: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to Become Fastest to 15,000 ODI Runs, Creates History in Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Team India batter reached the much awaited milestone of 15000 ODI runs comfortably in the first of the three-game series against the West Indies on September 27, Sunday at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvanthapuram. In the process, the Delhi-born cricketer has become the fastest to the landmark, getting there in 315 games.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: How many matches did Sachin Tendulkar need to get to 15000 runs

Tendulkar, who is the leading run-getter in the format with 18426 runs, achieved the milestone in 387 games, while Kohli has done it 62 games earlier. The former Indian captain got to the landmark in the 29th over of the innings with a boundary off Alzarri Joseph. Kohli hammered a hat-trick of boundaries en route to the milestone and raised his bat to the applause of the crowd.

History made in Thiruvananthapuram! 🏟️#ViratKohli crosses 15,000 ODI runs to become only the 2nd batter in cricket history to reach this landmark, and he does it as the fastest ever in just 303 innings! 🫡🔥#INDvWI 1st ODI 👉 LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/zk2ABY21JG pic.twitter.com/g1k7ieGH5E — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 27, 2026

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill keep Team India in sight of win

With the Men in Blue playing ODI cricket at home for the first time since June, they will want to start with a bang, especially with the 2027 World Cup almost less than a year away. At the time of writing this, captain Shubman Gill had raised his 10th ODI hundred, with the hosts losing only the one wicket in Rohit Sharma for 32.

It was Gill, who won the toss earlier in the day and put the Caribbeans into bat. Opening the innings, Justin Greaves struck a hundred, while John Campbell (62) and Amir Jangoo (58) made composed fifties. While the tourists were destined for a lot more than a total of 295, Kuldeep Yadav significantly put the brakes with an outstanding haul of 10-1-40-4. Prasidh Krishna took two wickets, while all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy plucked one.

Coming into the series, Kohli expressed strong desire to play until the 2027 World Cup and retire from international cricket as a World Cup champion. While the 37-year-old was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning side, he missed out narrowly on lifting the trophy in 2023.