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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma To Get ‘Larger Than Life’ Welcome Ahead Of Team India’s Series-Opener In Thirvananthapuram | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma To Get ‘Larger Than Life’ Welcome Ahead Of Team India’s Series-Opener In Thirvananthapuram | WATCH VIDEO

With Rohit Sharma set to wear the Indian jersey again, he is set to receive a grand welcome ahead of the first of the three ODIs against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, Sunday.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma To Get 'Larger Than Life' Welcome Ahead Of Team India's Series-Opener In Thirvananthapuram | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma To Get 'Larger Than Life' Welcome Ahead Of Team India's Series-Opener In Thirvananthapuram | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 10:32 IST

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: With Rohit Sharma set to wear the Indian jersey again, he is set to receive a grand welcome ahead of the first of the three ODIs against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, Sunday. Several passionate fans have come together and constructed a 50-foot cutout of the explosive opener outside the Greenfield International Stadium ahead of the series-opener as a video of the same was unveiled on social media.

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma will hope to assert his authority early against the West Indies

Having retired from Tests and T20Is, the Nagpur-born cricketer now plays only ODI cricket. He will be in action for the first time since the 50-over series against England in July. He ended that three-match leg with a whirlwind 138, albeit resulting in a losing cause as the Men in Blue went down by 27 runs in pursuit of a steep total of 384. The veteran cricketer will hope to assert his authority early as Team India kickstart their preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

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He also has a fabulous ODI record against the West Indies, amassing 1613 runs in 37 matches and 35 innings, averaging 57.60 alongside three centuries and 12 half-centuries. Additionally, Rohit remains only 105 runs from reaching 12000-run mark in ODIs. Should he get there in the series-opener itself, it will make him the third Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to do so.

The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished” – Rohit Sharma

Having missed out on lifting the World Cup trophy narrowly in 2023, Rohit has conceded that there is unfinished business and would like to get the job done in 2027. The veteran said in an interview with Jio Star:

The thought will never cross my mind that the business I had is finished. As long as you’re playing, there is always something to look forward to. And I’m looking forward to the World Cup, looking at what lies ahead for me. When the World Cup is played, when we play an ICC tournament, it has its own unique challenge, because you face different opponents, you play at different venues. So, you have to prepare differently, think in a different way and that is the challenge.”

The 2027 World Cup will be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

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IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma To Get ‘Larger Than Life’ Welcome Ahead Of Team India’s Series-Opener In Thirvananthapuram | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: home-hero-pos-10ind vs wirohit sharmateam indiaWest Indies National Cricket Team

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IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma To Get ‘Larger Than Life’ Welcome Ahead Of Team India’s Series-Opener In Thirvananthapuram | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma To Get ‘Larger Than Life’ Welcome Ahead Of Team India’s Series-Opener In Thirvananthapuram | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma To Get ‘Larger Than Life’ Welcome Ahead Of Team India’s Series-Opener In Thirvananthapuram | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma To Get ‘Larger Than Life’ Welcome Ahead Of Team India’s Series-Opener In Thirvananthapuram | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma To Get ‘Larger Than Life’ Welcome Ahead Of Team India’s Series-Opener In Thirvananthapuram | WATCH VIDEO

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