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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Highest Individual T20I Score vs West Indies

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Highest Individual T20I Score vs West Indies

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: India will take on West Indies in the first of the five-match T20I series starting Tuesday (Oct 6). Shreyas Iyer will captain the Indian team and will be aiming for a strong start after India's gold-medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026. Ahead of the series opener, here is a look at five Indian batters who have recorded the highest individual scores against West Indies in T20I cricket, with the list featuring Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

KL Rahul. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
KL Rahul. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 15:16 IST

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: India will take on West Indies in the first of the five-match T20I series starting Tuesday (Oct 6). Shreyas Iyer will captain the Indian team and will be aiming for a strong start after India’s gold-medal triumph at the Asian Games 2026. Ahead of the series opener, here is a look at five Indian batters who have recorded the highest individual scores against West Indies in T20I cricket, with the list featuring Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma leads the list with the highest individual T20I score by an Indian batter against West Indies. He scored an unbeaten 111 off 61 balls in Lucknow on November 6, 2018. Rohit’s innings was laced with eight fours and seven sixes, while he maintained a remarkable strike rate of 181.96.

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KL Rahul

KL Rahul occupies the second position after smashing an unbeaten 110 against West Indies in Lauderhill on August 27, 2016. Rahul reached the three-figure mark from just 51 balls and struck 12 fours and five sixes during his innings. He scored at an extraordinary strike rate of 215.68.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is third on the list with an unbeaten 97 against West Indies at Eden Gardens on March 1, 2026. The wicketkeeper-batter scored his runs from 50 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and four sixes. Samson’s knock came at a strike rate of 194.00 as he narrowly missed out on a century.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli recorded an unbeaten 94 against West Indies in Hyderabad on December 6, 2019. Kohli reached his score in 50 balls and hit six fours and six sixes in an aggressive display. His strike rate in the innings was 188.00, placing him fourth on the list of India’s highest individual T20I scores against West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan completes the top five with his score of 92 against West Indies in Chennai on November 11, 2018. Dhawan faced 62 balls and struck 10 fours and two sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 148.38. His innings remains among the highest individual T20I scores by an Indian batter against West Indies.

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IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Highest Individual T20I Score vs West Indies
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IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Highest Individual T20I Score vs West Indies
IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Highest Individual T20I Score vs West Indies
IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Highest Individual T20I Score vs West Indies
IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Highest Individual T20I Score vs West Indies
IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From KL Rahul to Sanju Samson, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Highest Individual T20I Score vs West Indies

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