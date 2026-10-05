LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: India will begin their T20I series against West Indies with several established batters having strong records against the Caribbean side. Ahead of the first T20I, here is a look at the five Indian batters with the most runs against West Indies in T20I cricket, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leading the list.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies
IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 15:01 IST

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: India will begin their T20I series against West Indies with several established batters having strong records against the Caribbean side. Ahead of the first T20I, here is a look at the five Indian batters with the most runs against West Indies in T20I cricket, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leading the list.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma tops the list of Indian batters with the most T20I runs against West Indies. Between 2009 and 2022, Rohit featured in 22 matches and scored 693 runs in 22 innings at an average of 38.50. His best score against the Caribbean side is an unbeaten 111, while he has registered one century and five half-centuries. Rohit has also struck 57 fours and 39 sixes against West Indies in the format, with a strike rate of 142.88.

You Might Be Interested In

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is second on the list with 570 runs against West Indies in T20Is. The former India captain played 14 matches and batted in 13 innings between 2011 and 2022, averaging 57.00. Kohli’s highest score against West Indies is an unbeaten 94, and he has six half-centuries to his name. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 150.79, hitting 56 fours and 18 sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav occupies the third position among India’s leading T20I run-scorers against West Indies. From 2022 to 2026, he has scored 426 runs in 13 matches and 12 innings at an average of 38.72. His highest score against the West Indies is 83, while he has four half-centuries. Suryakumar has maintained an impressive strike rate of 161.36, along with 36 fours and 25 sixes.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is fourth on the list with 397 T20I runs against West Indies. Between 2017 and 2022, Pant played 16 matches and batted in all 16 innings, scoring at an average of 33.08. His best score is an unbeaten 65, and he has three half-centuries against the Caribbean side. Pant’s strike rate stands at 141.28, with 34 fours and 15 sixes.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul completes the top five with 353 runs against West Indies in T20I cricket. He played nine matches and featured in eight innings between 2016 and 2019, averaging an impressive 58.83. Rahul’s highest score against West Indies is an unbeaten 110, which is also the only century on his record against the Caribbean side. He has two half-centuries and scored at a strike rate of 159.00, including 37 fours and 15 sixes.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies
Tags: ind vs wi

RELATED News

Suryakumar Yadav Eyeing Team India Return? T20 World Cup Winning Captain Makes Huge Move in Domestic Circuit

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More

WATCH VIDEO: “You Have To Wait” — Gautam Gambhir Explains Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Be Patient For His Chance

IND-A vs AUS-A: Punjab Kings All-Rounder Replaces Hardik Pandya In India A One-Day Squad To Face Australia A

In Pics: Lionel Messi Arrives in Argentina Ahead of Farewell Match vs Benin, Here’s All You Need to Know Date, Time And More

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Cam: Rewa Doctors Assault Injured Patient After Accusing Him Of Acting, Guards Drag Him By Hair; He Was Hurt In Land Dispute

Smart Meter Showing A High Electricity Bill? 5 Easy Ways To Check At Home If Your Meter Is Reading Wrong

Wife Left After a Quarrel, Husband Tried Calls-Msgs to Pacify Her, Rode Out to Bring Back- Died in Kaiserganj Road Accident

Clastek Engineering Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

82 Ashram Students Made ‘Half-Bald’ After Superintendent Allegedly Got Angry Over Their Playful Behaviour, Parents Furious

WATCH | Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash Over Joke On Gaurav Khanna’s Divorce: ‘Way Out Of Line’

Watch Video: 9-Year-Old Boy Slapped 5 Times Over Ball Hit Girl In Surat Society, CCTV Shows Child Forced To Apologise

In Pics: Lionel Messi Arrives in Argentina Ahead of Farewell Match vs Benin, Here’s All You Need to Know Date, Time And More

Hong Kong Sixes 2026 India Squad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Nitish Rana Among 7 IPL Stars

IND vs WI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continue To Open? Arshdeep Singh And Kuldeep Yadav To Return — Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies
IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies
IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies
IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies
IND vs WI, 1st T20I: From Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most T20I Runs vs West Indies

QUICK LINKS