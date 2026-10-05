IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details As India And West Indies Brace For Another High-Scoring Contest

IND vs WI, 1st T20I Preview: Team India and West Indies will now turn their attention to the five-match T20I series following a tough time for bowlers in the preceding ODI leg.

While Team India won the first two ODIs comfortably to seal the series, the Caribbeans batting unit performed in both games, notably making 405 in the second fixture after three centuries from Shai Hope, Aamir Jangoo and John Campbell, the tourists’ insipid bowling resulted in Team India pulling off a 400+ run as Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma plundered centuries. But the hosts’ bowling line-up also exposed in the third ODI in New Chandigarh as Hope starred with 162 to help the visitors hunt down 352 easily.

With the wickets being extremely batting-friendly in the ODI series and dew making it tougher for bowlers, fans can expect run-fests in T20Is too. Despite the Men in Blue being the reigning world T20I champions, the series is expected to be a close contest between two power-hitting sides. But Shreyas Iyer and co. should be confident, not only after the recent Asian Games 2026 Gold medal but due to not losing a home T20I series since 2019. But the Caribbeans will also have considerable knowledge of the conditions, having played in IPL for several seasons.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 1st T20I

Date: October 6, 2026

Venue: Ekana International Stadium, Lucknow, India

Format: T20I

Event: West Indies tour of India 2026

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir

West indies Squad: Shai Hope (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: When And Where to watch the Series-opener in India?

The television telecast of the opening T20I will be available on Star Sports Network in India, while the streaming shall be available on Jio Hotstar App and website.