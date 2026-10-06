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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Explosive 102* Steals The Show As India Humble West Indies In Lucknow

IND vs WI 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Explosive 102* Steals The Show As India Humble West Indies In Lucknow

IND vs WI 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer turned the opening T20I into a one-man show, smashing an unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls to power India past West Indies’ 171 in only 14.4 overs. His explosive century, backed by Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 37, sealed an emphatic eight-wicket victory in Lucknow.

IND vs WI 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Explosive 102* Steals The Show As India Humble West Indies In Lucknow

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 22:26 IST

IND vs WI 1st T20I: Captain Shreyas Iyer produced a breathtaking 102* off just 43 balls as India chased down West Indies’ 171 in only 14.4 overs to win the opening T20I in Lucknow by eight wickets. Iyer’s record-breaking knock gave India a commanding 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

West Indies had posted 171 all out in 19.1 overs after India won the toss and opted to bowl. Shai Hope made 52 off 37 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford smashed 56 off 34, but India’s bowlers kept striking regularly to prevent the visitors from setting an even bigger target.

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India’s chase briefly appeared to wobble after Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma fell inside the first four overs. However, Iyer walked in and transformed the contest, producing one of the most explosive T20I knocks of his career alongside Ishan Kishan.

Shreyas Iyer Produced A Record-Breaking Knock

Iyer reached his century from just 42 balls, finishing unbeaten on 102 off 43 deliveries with 10 fours and six sixes at a staggering strike rate of 237.21.

His 102* became the third-highest individual score by an Indian batter in a successful T20I chase, behind Suryakumar Yadav’s 117 and KL Rahul’s 110*. It was also the third T20I hundred by an Indian against West Indies, following Rohit Sharma’s 111* and Rahul’s 110*.

The innings also added another remarkable chapter to Iyer’s record at the Ekana Stadium. He now has 335 T20 runs at the venue, with only one dismissal, a strike rate of 200.59, 32 fours and 17 sixes.

His 42-ball century also ranks among the fastest T20I hundreds by captains from Full Member nations, alongside Harry Brook’s 42-ball hundred.

Ishan Kishan Plays The Perfect Supporting Role

Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 37 off 27 balls, hitting five fours as he formed a sensational 137-run partnership with Iyer.

Kishan explained why he allowed Iyer to dominate the strike once he realised his captain was timing the ball exceptionally well.

“I think he was in very good touch and I thought it was better to keep him on strike and let him play as many balls as he can. You get to know in the middle who is timing the ball better, so I felt it was better to keep him on strike and wanted him to keep the momentum going,” Kishan said.

West Indies Post 171 But India Strike Regularly

Hope’s 52 and Rutherford’s 56 were the highlights of the West Indies innings. Rutherford struck six fours and three sixes, while Hope hit six fours and two sixes.

Naman Dhir was India’s standout bowler with 3/31. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets each, while Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav took one apiece.

India Storm Home In 14.4 Overs

India reached 62/2 in the powerplay before Iyer and Kishan took complete control.

Abhishek smashed 21 off 10 balls, while Samson scored 11 off nine. After their dismissals, Iyer’s assault ensured India needed just 14.4 overs to reach 172/2.

The victory gives Shreyas Iyer’s India an early 1-0 advantage and an emphatic start to the five-match T20I series.

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IND vs WI 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Explosive 102* Steals The Show As India Humble West Indies In Lucknow
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IND vs WI 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Explosive 102* Steals The Show As India Humble West Indies In Lucknow

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IND vs WI 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Explosive 102* Steals The Show As India Humble West Indies In Lucknow
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IND vs WI 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer’s Explosive 102* Steals The Show As India Humble West Indies In Lucknow
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