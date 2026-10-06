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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 1st T20I: When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live on TV and Stream Online?

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live on TV and Stream Online?

IND vs WI, 1st T20I Live Streaming: India will return to T20I action against West Indies in the first match of the three-game series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday (Oct 6). The Indian team enters the series after securing the gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, while the West Indies arrive after a series victory over Sri Lanka. India will be aiming to extend their winning streak in completed T20Is to 10 matches after winning their last nine. Here are all the details, including live streaming, match time and broadcast information.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live on TV and Stream Online?
IND vs WI, 1st T20I: When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live on TV and Stream Online?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 18:22 IST

IND vs WI, 1st T20I Live Streaming: India will return to T20I action against West Indies in the first match of the three-game series at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday (Oct 6). The Indian team enters the series after securing the gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, while the West Indies arrive after a series victory over Sri Lanka. India will be aiming to extend their winning streak in completed T20Is to 10 matches after winning their last nine. Here are all the details, including live streaming, match time and broadcast information.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 1st T20I
  • Date: Tuesday (Oct 6), 2026
  • Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live on TV?

The live telecast of the India vs West Indies first T20I will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

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How to Watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies first T20I on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Team News

India head into the three-match T20I series after their Asian Games gold medal triumph in Japan. The team has little time to recover from a demanding international schedule, with the first T20I against West Indies coming just three days after their Asian Games campaign. India will also begin their tour of New Zealand only five days after the West Indies assignment concludes. The reigning T20 world champions will look to maintain their momentum while addressing areas such as individual consistency and fielding.

West Indies, meanwhile, will be confident after winning their recent T20I series against Sri Lanka. They also enjoyed a respectable campaign at the T20 World Cup before being eliminated by India in Kolkata, with Sanju Samson’s unbeaten century playing a key role in India’s victory. The visitors possess several proven T20 players and will look to make the series competitive.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Match Prediction

India will enter the first T20I with strong recent form, having won their last nine completed matches in the format and secured the Asian Games gold medal. However, the demanding schedule could make workload management an important factor. West Indies have enough T20 experience and recent success to challenge India, making the opening match an intriguing contest.

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