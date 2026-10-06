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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series-Opener? Lucknow Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series-Opener? Lucknow Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

As Team India and West Indies gear up for the first of the five T20Is on October 6, Tuesday, the focus is also on the weather. With the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow set to stage the series-opener, there are questions whether or not it will rain in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series-Opener? Lucknow Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates (Image Source: X)
IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series-Opener? Lucknow Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 13:08 IST

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: As Team India and West Indies gear up for the first of the five T20Is on October 6, Tuesday, the focus is also on the weather. With the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow set to stage the series-opener, there are questions whether or not it will rain in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. Find out the full weather report here.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will rain play spoilsport in Lucknow in series-opener between India and West Indies?

With the match slated for an evening start of 7:00 PM IST, the weather remains clear, with the probability of precipitation remaining only 10%. But it is expected to be overcast as the cloud cover is 44%. Hence, fans are likely to witness full 40 overs of action between two power-packed T20 sides.

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IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series-Opener? Lucknow Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates

IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: What is West Indies’ T20I record in Lucknow?

While the Ekana Stadium has hosted only six T20Is thus far, the West Indies have been involved in four of them, including the first one that was played on November 6, 2018. However, the Caribbeans have won only won one of them, with two defeats coming to Afghanistan and one against India.

The preceding three-game ODI series between the two sides was a high-scoring one, headlined by Team India chasing down 406 successfully inside 45 overs at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to seal the series. They had hunted down 296 in the series-opener at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram with as much ease. Nevertheless, the West Indies hit back in the third and final match, gunning down 352 to secure a consolation win. The most recent T20I between India and West Indies came at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026.

The match saw the home side win by five wickets, gunning down 196 as Sanju Samson starred with an unbeaten 97.

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir

West indies Squad: Shai Hope (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

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IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series-Opener? Lucknow Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates
Tags: ind vs witeam indiaWest Indies National Cricket Team

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IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In Series-Opener? Lucknow Weather Forecast And Hourly Updates
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