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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Check Match Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Check Match Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: India will take on the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30. Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to continue their winning momentum, with experienced batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja among the key players in the squad. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Check Match Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Check Match Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 15:22 IST

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: India will take on the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30. Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to continue their winning momentum, with experienced batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja among the key players in the squad. Both teams will aim to strengthen their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI
  • Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
  • Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • Toss Time: 1:30 PM IST
  • Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network television channels in India. Fans can tune in to the network for live coverage of the match.

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How to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live on the JioHotstar app and website. The live streaming will begin at 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 30.

India ODI Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

West Indies ODI Squad

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

India vs West Indies ODI Series Preview

India head into the series after an eight-wicket victory over the West Indies in the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 139, while captain Shubman Gill made 110 as India chased down the target of 296 in 41.4 overs, finishing at 300 for 2.

West Indies batter Justin Greaves scored his maiden ODI century, making 101, but Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul helped restrict the visitors. India will look to build on their strong performance as both sides continue their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Check Match Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Check Match Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Check Match Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
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