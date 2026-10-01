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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: From Shubman Gill to Glenn Maxwell, 5 Batters With Highest Individual Score ODI Scores in Second Innings

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: From Shubman Gill to Glenn Maxwell, 5 Batters With Highest Individual Score ODI Scores in Second Innings

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill produced a breathtaking unbeaten 223 as India completed the second-highest successful chase in ODI history with an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second match of the three-game series in Guwahati on Wednesday. Gill's record-breaking knock also put him at the top of the list of batters with the highest individual scores in the second innings of an ODI. Here are the top five batters on the list as of Thursday (October 1).

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: From Shubman Gill to Glenn Maxwell, 5 Batters With Highest Individual Score ODI Scores in Second Innings
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: From Shubman Gill to Glenn Maxwell, 5 Batters With Highest Individual Score ODI Scores in Second Innings

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 13:48 IST

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill produced a breathtaking unbeaten 223 as India completed the second-highest successful chase in ODI history with an eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second match of the three-game series in Guwahati on Wednesday. Gill’s record-breaking knock also put him at the top of the list of batters with the highest individual scores in the second innings of an ODI. Here are the top five batters on the list as of Thursday (October 1).

1. Shubman Gill – 223* vs West Indies, Guwahati

India captain Shubman Gill registered the highest individual score in the second innings of an ODI with an unbeaten 223 against West Indies in Guwahati on September 30, 2026. The 27-year-old smashed 16 sixes and 25 fours during his 133-ball stay at the crease. Gill brought up his century off just 62 balls before reaching his double century in only 117 deliveries, making it the fastest ODI double century in history.

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2. Glenn Maxwell – 201* vs Afghanistan, Mumbai

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell occupies the second spot with his unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium on November 7, 2023. Maxwell’s remarkable innings came in a World Cup run chase and helped Australia recover from a precarious position to complete a famous victory. He reached his double century from 128 balls and finished unbeaten on 201.

3. Fakhar Zaman – 193 vs South Africa, Johannesburg

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is third on the list after scoring 193 against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on April 4, 2021. Zaman’s aggressive knock came during a chase and included 18 fours and 10 sixes. Despite his spectacular effort, Pakistan narrowly fell short in the contest.

4. Shane Watson – 185* vs Bangladesh, Dhaka

Australia’s Shane Watson occupies fourth place with an unbeaten 185 against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on April 11, 2011. Watson produced a dominant display with both bat and ball during the match, with his 185 coming from just 96 deliveries as Australia successfully chased down Bangladesh’s target.

5. Virat Kohli – 183 vs Pakistan, Dhaka

India batting great Virat Kohli completes the top five with his memorable 183 against Pakistan at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on March 18, 2012. Kohli’s innings came during India’s successful chase of Pakistan’s 329 and remains one of the most celebrated knocks in the history of India-Pakistan ODI cricket.

Top Five Individual Scores in ODI Second Innings

  • Shubman Gill: 223* vs West Indies, Guwahati, September 30, 2026
  • Glenn Maxwell: 201* vs Afghanistan, Wankhede Stadium, November 7, 2023
  • Fakhar Zaman: 193 vs South Africa, Wanderers Stadium, April 4, 2021
  • Shane Watson: 185* vs Bangladesh, Shere Bangla National Stadium, April 11, 2011
  • Virat Kohli: 183 vs Pakistan, Shere Bangla National Stadium, March 18, 2012

Gill’s Record-Breaking ODI Double Century

Gill’s unbeaten 223 was his second ODI double century, after his 208 against New Zealand in Hyderabad in 2023. He became only the second player after Rohit Sharma to score more than one ODI double century. His latest innings also helped India complete a record-setting chase against West Indies in a run-filled encounter in Guwahati.

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IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: From Shubman Gill to Glenn Maxwell, 5 Batters With Highest Individual Score ODI Scores in Second Innings
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IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: From Shubman Gill to Glenn Maxwell, 5 Batters With Highest Individual Score ODI Scores in Second Innings
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: From Shubman Gill to Glenn Maxwell, 5 Batters With Highest Individual Score ODI Scores in Second Innings
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: From Shubman Gill to Glenn Maxwell, 5 Batters With Highest Individual Score ODI Scores in Second Innings
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: From Shubman Gill to Glenn Maxwell, 5 Batters With Highest Individual Score ODI Scores in Second Innings
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: From Shubman Gill to Glenn Maxwell, 5 Batters With Highest Individual Score ODI Scores in Second Innings

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