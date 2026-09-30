IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Can India Seal the Series? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: India will take on the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (Sep 30). Led by Shubman Gill, India will look to continue their winning momentum, with experienced batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja among the key players in the squad. Both teams will aim to strengthen their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. India will look to seal the series with another victory, while the West Indies will aim to bounce back. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Toss Time: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network television channels in India. Fans can tune in to the network for live coverage of the match from Guwahati.

How to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live on the JioHotstar app and website. The live streaming will begin at 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday (Sep 30). Viewers can watch the match on their mobile phones, laptops and other compatible devices through the platform.

India ODI Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

West Indies ODI Squad

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.