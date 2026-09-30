IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Rohit Sharma Joins Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes 3rd Indian Batter To Score 12000 Runs

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Team India’s explosive opener Rohit Sharma has achieved a massive milestone as the Men in Blue find themselves in the middle of a record run-chase in the second ODI against the West Indies at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, Wednesday. Having passed 12k runs, the 39-year-old is only the third Indian batter to do so, joining Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma belts a 32-ball fifty as Team India eye their biggest run-chase in 50-over international history

Having missed out on a big score despite a promising start in the series-opener in Thiruvananthapuram, the Nagpur-born cricketer looks set for a big score in Guwahati. The right-handed batter belted a six off Keemo Paul’s bowling to get to his fifty off only 32 deliveries. Rohit is also the second-fastest to 12000 runs, achieving it in 290 matches, while Kohli remains the quickest, accomplishing it in 252 games. Overall, he is the 7th to get to the milestone after Kohli, Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is Team India’s highest successful run-chase in 50-overs international cricket?

Team India’s highest successful run-chase in ODI cricket happens to be against Australia when they gunned down 362 with nine wickets to spare against in 2013 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With 362 set by the mighty Australians that time, the top three of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli compiled big scores and the home side won in a canter. India will need a similar effort to hunt down 406 on Wednesday in Guwahati and have already got one from the openers.

Meanwhile, John Campbell led the charge for the Caribbeans, hitting a 65-ball ton before falling for 101. West Indies captain Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo combined forces to bring up centuries of their own and stitched a 182-run stand to put the West Indies in sight of a score of excess of 400. In what was also a bizarre scorecard, Roston Chase was the only other batter to reach double figures as he stayed unbeaten on 29. Gurnoor Brar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two scalps each.

With the hosts already getting off to a stunning start, they will be confident of hunting down 406, especially with Virat Kohli still waiting in the wings. The Delhi-born cricketer has hit hundreds in all three ODIs played in Guwahati.