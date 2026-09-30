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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj

Fans have strongly questioned the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI for the second ODI against the West Indies at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With the hosts bringing in Auqib Nabi, handing him a debut by benching seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, fans have questioned why keep Siraj in the squad when the intent is to not give him a game.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 17:38 IST

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Fans have strongly questioned the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI for the second ODI against the West Indies at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With the hosts bringing in Auqib Nabi, handing him a debut by benching seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, fans have questioned why keep Siraj in the squad when the intent is to not give him a game.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is Mohammed Siraj’s record in 50-over international cricket?

Having made his ODI debut against Australia in January 2019, the right-arm pacer has been one of the first-choice pacers for India in ODIs. In 50 ODIs, the Hyderabad-born cricketer has bagged 76 scalps at 25.32 with two four-fors and a solitary five-wicket haul. He played a key role in Team India’s Asia Cup victory in 2023 and their road to the World Cup final that year. While the likes of Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna bowled decently in the series-opener in Thiruvananthapuram, they have struggled to contain the batters on a docile deck in Guwahati. Moreoever, Nabi has enjoyed a forgettable debut, leaking 61 in his 5.5 overs. With Jasprit Bumrah in the Asian Games and Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar not earning selection despite strong domestic performances, fans strongly believe Siraj should play as much as possible leading up to the World Cup.

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IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Massive run-chase on the cards for Team India

While Team India had hunted down 296 successfully in the series-opener on Sunday, they face a run-chase in excess of 350 in Guwahati.

The role of Virat Kohli will once again be crucial due to his reputation as a chase master. Focus will equally be on Rohit Sharma, who has blown hot an cold in the previous games.

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IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj
Tags: ind vs wiMohammed Sirajteam indiaWest Indies National Cricket Team

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IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj

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IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj

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IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: ‘Pathetic Politics in Indian Cricket’ — Fans Question Captain Shubman Gill as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna Play Ahead of Mohammed Siraj

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