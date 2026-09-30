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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase

Shubman Gill smashed the fastest ODI double century in just 117 balls during India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, guiding Team India to a historic 400-plus chase. Gill broke multiple records, helped India seal the ODI series, and joined Rohit Sharma in an elite list.

Shubman Gill scored a double century as India chased down 406 runs with eight wickets and 39 balls to spare. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Shubman Gill scored a double century as India chased down 406 runs with eight wickets and 39 balls to spare. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 22:15 IST

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill created history by scoring the fastest double century in a One-Day International. The right-handed batter reached the milestone in 117 balls and became only the second batter to score multiple ODI double centuries after Rohit Sharma. The double-hundred came in a mammoth chase of 405 runs as he led the Indian team to victory by eight wickets. 

IND vs WI: Shubman Gill Scores Double Hundred

Shubman Gill continued his fine form from the first ODI as he scored a double hundred in Guwahati. The Indian national cricket team skipper looked in a hurry as he led from the front with the bat in hand. Thanks to his knock, Team India chased down a score of more than 400 runs for the first time in history. 

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With Gill scoring a double-century and India winning the clash, the hosts took an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series. The 27-year-old looked in great touch and did not give any chance to the visitors to get his wicket. 

India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill’s Historic Knock

Shubman Gill’s historic knock saw him matching and breaking multiple ODI records. The number one ranked batter reached the following milestones: 

  1. Shubman Gill scored the fastest ODI double hundred in 117 balls.

  2. Shubman Gill becomes only the second player after Rohit Sharma to score multiple ODI double hundreds.

  3. Shubman Gill becomes only the second player after Glenn Maxwell to score an ODI double century in the second innings of the match.

IND vs WI: India Win ODI Series

India clinched the three-match ODI series by recording two wins in the first two games. Coming to the second match, India had put the West Indies in to bat after winning the toss. It looked gloomy for the hosts after they conceded 405 runs in the first innings, with John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo scoring centuries.

In reply, Shubman Gill scored a double-century and was duly supported by his opening partner, Rohit Sharma, who too scored a century. Thanks to the 255-run opening stand, the target never looked out of reach for the Indian team. Virat Kohli, after scoring a century in the first game, scored 29 runs in 19 balls before being dismissed. Meanwhile, for the second time in a row, Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten. The CSK captain scored 31 runs off 37 balls. Meanwhile, Gill scored 223 runs in 133 balls.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid’s Son Anvay Appointed as Karnataka Captain For Vinoo Mankad Trophy After India U-19 Heroics

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IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase
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IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase

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IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase

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IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase

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