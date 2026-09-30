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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is India’s Highest Successful Run-Chase in ODIs? Virat Kohli Key as West Indies Set Mammoth Target in Guwahati

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is India’s Highest Successful Run-Chase in ODIs? Virat Kohli Key as West Indies Set Mammoth Target in Guwahati

Team India will need to pull off a run-chase for ages if they are to beat the West Indies in the second ODI on September 30, Wednesday at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is India’s Highest Successful Run-Chase in ODIs? Virat Kohli Key as West Indies Set Mammoth Target in Guwahati. (Image Credits: CWI X/BCCI X)
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is India’s Highest Successful Run-Chase in ODIs? Virat Kohli Key as West Indies Set Mammoth Target in Guwahati. (Image Credits: CWI X/BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 18:26 IST

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Team India will need to pull off a run-chase for ages if they are to beat the West Indies in the second ODI on September 30, Wednesday at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo hitting centuries, the tourists have racked up a mammoth total of 405/7 after Shubman Gill put them into bat. But what is the highest successful run-chase by the Men in Blue in 50-overs international cricket?

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is Team India’s highest successful run-chase in 50-overs international cricket?

Team India’s highest successful run-chase in ODI cricket happens to be against Australia when they gunned down 362 with nine wickets to spare against in 2013 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With 362 set by the mighty Australians that time, the top three of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hit hundreds and the home side won in a canter. India will need a similar effort to hunt down 406 on Wednesday in Guwahati.

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Meanwhile, Campbell led the charge for the Caribbeans, hitting a 65-ball ton before falling for 101. Hope and Jangoo combined forces to bring up centuries of their own and stitched a 182-run stand to put the West Indies in sight of a score of excess of 400. In what was also a bizarre scorecard, Roston Chase was the only other batter to reach double figures as he stayed unbeaten on 29. Gurnoor Brar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two scalps each.

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli the key for Team India as they eye record run-chase

Having been dubbed as the Chase Master and hitting an 88-ball 139* in the opening game to help India hunt down 296 comfortably, Kohli will once again be key for the hosts. With the conditions also likely to be good for batting, the Mne in Blue should fancy their chance of gunning down the target. The right-hander has also hit hundreds in all the ODIs he has played in Guwahati. But they will need a solid start from the openers Rohit and Shubman Gill.

It is also an opportunity for Rohit to come into form, given the explosive opener has blown hot and cold in the last few games. A win for the West Indies means that the 3rd ODI on October 3 will be the decider.

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IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is India’s Highest Successful Run-Chase in ODIs? Virat Kohli Key as West Indies Set Mammoth Target in Guwahati
Tags: ind vs wiJohn CampbellShai Hopeteam indiavirat kohli’West Indies National Cricket Team

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IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is India’s Highest Successful Run-Chase in ODIs? Virat Kohli Key as West Indies Set Mammoth Target in Guwahati

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IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is India’s Highest Successful Run-Chase in ODIs? Virat Kohli Key as West Indies Set Mammoth Target in Guwahati
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is India’s Highest Successful Run-Chase in ODIs? Virat Kohli Key as West Indies Set Mammoth Target in Guwahati
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is India’s Highest Successful Run-Chase in ODIs? Virat Kohli Key as West Indies Set Mammoth Target in Guwahati
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is India’s Highest Successful Run-Chase in ODIs? Virat Kohli Key as West Indies Set Mammoth Target in Guwahati
IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: What is India’s Highest Successful Run-Chase in ODIs? Virat Kohli Key as West Indies Set Mammoth Target in Guwahati

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