IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Check Match Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India will look to extend their lead in the five-match T20I series when they face West Indies in the second match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (Oct 9). Shreyas Iyer’s side currently lead the series 1-0 after registering a convincing eight-wicket victory in Lucknow. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV telecast and live streaming details as of Thursday (Oct 8).

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Date: Friday, October 9, 2026

Friday, October 9, 2026 Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Match Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network television channels in India. Fans can watch the match live on the network from the scheduled start time of 7 PM IST.

How to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live on the JioHotstar app and website. The live stream will begin from 7 PM IST on Friday, October 9.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Team News

India head into the second T20I with a 1-0 lead after defeating West Indies by eight wickets in Lucknow. Shreyas Iyer was the star of the opening game, smashing an unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes, as India chased down 172 with 32 balls to spare.

India’s bowling attack also impressed in the series opener, with Arshdeep Singh making early inroads and Naman Dhir claiming three wickets. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Yadav also contributed with the ball. However, Sanju Samson’s position could come under scrutiny after another low score, while teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains in contention for an opportunity.

West Indies will look to bounce back after their batting effort in Lucknow produced a competitive total of 171. Shai Hope scored 52 off 37 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford struck 56 from 34 deliveries, but the visitors could not defend the total against India’s powerful chase.

India and West Indies Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew (WK), Kamil Pooran, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer (WK).