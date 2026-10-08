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Home > Sports News > IND vs WI 2nd T20I: How to Buy India vs West Indies Ranchi Tickets? Check Prices, Steps and Availability

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: How to Buy India vs West Indies Ranchi Tickets? Check Prices, Steps and Availability

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Tickets: India will face West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, October 9. Ticket prices for the Ranchi game range from ₹1,600 to ₹18,000, depending on the stand and category. Here is a complete guide on ticket prices, registration, booking steps and availability as of Thursday (Oct 8).

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: How to Buy India vs West Indies Ranchi Tickets? Check Prices, Steps and Availability
IND vs WI 2nd T20I: How to Buy India vs West Indies Ranchi Tickets? Check Prices, Steps and Availability

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 17:03 IST

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Tickets: India will face West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, October 9. With the match scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, fans looking to watch the contest from the stadium can book their tickets online through District.in. Ticket prices for the Ranchi game range from ₹1,600 to ₹18,000, depending on the stand and category. Here is a complete guide on ticket prices, registration, booking steps and availability as of Thursday (Oct 8).

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Match Details

  • Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I
  • Date: Friday, October 9, 2026
  • Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
  • Match Time: 7:00 PM IST
  • Official Ticket Platform: District.in

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Ranchi Ticket Prices

The India vs West Indies second T20I tickets in Ranchi are available across multiple categories. Prices start at ₹1,600 and can go up to ₹18,000 for premium and hospitality options.

You Might Be Interested In
  • East Hills: From ₹1,600
  • West Hills: From ₹1,600
  • M.S. Dhoni Pavilion: Up to ₹10,000
  • Premium Stands: Up to ₹10,000
  • President Box and Hospitality: Up to ₹18,000

How to Register on District by Zomato App?

Fans can register on the District by Zomato app before proceeding with the ticket booking process. Users need to download the District app, sign in using their mobile number and complete the verification process through the OTP received on their phone.

  • Step 1: Download and open the District by Zomato app on your smartphone.
  • Step 2: Sign up or log in using your mobile number.
  • Step 3: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number to complete verification.
  • Step 4: Search for the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Ranchi.

How to Buy IND vs WI 2nd T20I Ranchi Tickets Online?

  • Step 1: Open the District by Zomato app or visit District.in.
  • Step 2: Log in to your registered District account.
  • Step 3: Search for the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Ranchi.
  • Step 4: Select the JSCA International Stadium Complex event.
  • Step 5: Choose your preferred stand and ticket category.
  • Step 6: Select the number of tickets you want to purchase.
  • Step 7: Enter or confirm the required attendee details.
  • Step 8: Proceed to payment and complete the transaction using the available payment option.
  • Step 9: Save the booking confirmation and ticket details for entry into the stadium.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Ticket Availability and Important Guidelines

Official online ticket sales for the India vs West Indies T20I series are hosted on District.in. Fans are advised to check the platform for the latest availability, as ticket inventory can change depending on demand.

There is no age restriction for entry, but children aged 2 years and above require a ticket. Fans should also ensure that the details entered during the booking process are accurate and retain their booking confirmation for match-day entry.

Can You Buy IND vs WI Ranchi Tickets From Secondary Marketplaces?

If tickets are sold out on the official platform, seats may appear on secondary ticket marketplaces such as Ticombo or StubHub. However, such tickets can be listed at prices higher than their original value. Fans are advised to check the official District platform first and exercise caution when purchasing from secondary sources.

IND vs WI T20I Series 2026 Schedule

  • 2nd T20I: October 9, 2026 – Ranchi – 7:00 PM IST
  • 3rd T20I: October 11, 2026 – Indore – 7:00 PM IST
  • 4th T20I: October 14, 2026 – Hyderabad – 7:00 PM IST
  • 5th T20I: October 17, 2026 – Bengaluru – 7:00 PM IST

The second T20I in Ranchi is therefore an important fixture in the five-match series, with fans having the opportunity to secure tickets across multiple price categories through the official District platform.

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IND vs WI 2nd T20I: How to Buy India vs West Indies Ranchi Tickets? Check Prices, Steps and Availability
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IND vs WI 2nd T20I: How to Buy India vs West Indies Ranchi Tickets? Check Prices, Steps and Availability

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IND vs WI 2nd T20I: How to Buy India vs West Indies Ranchi Tickets? Check Prices, Steps and Availability
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